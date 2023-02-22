The Titans are releasing longtime LT Taylor Lewan, and WR Robert Woods

Toron DavenportESPN2 minutes to read

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The Tennessee Titans made several moves to catch up to the salary cap on Wednesday, releasing long left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods and kicker Randy Bullock.

The Giants were over the salary cap by $23.3 million prior to Wednesday’s moves. By releasing Lewan ($14.8 million), Woods ($12 million) and Bullock ($2 million), the Giants saved about $28.8 million against their cap.

A three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman, Lewan was the 11th pick in the 2014 draft. Levan, 31, was entering the final season of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed in 2018.

“I hope I did enough to create something all of my giants fans can be proud of, I love you all,” Lewan Posted on his personal Twitter account.

The nine-year-old veteran was the longest-serving player on the Titans’ roster. Lewan underwent two ACL surgeries in three years which saw him play in just 20 matches over the past three seasons.

Lewan’s final ACL tear occurred last season in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. Now Levan has to find out if he wants to continue playing football.

He was released with a failed physical rating.

The Titans traded their 2023 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams last year in favor of Woods, who was coming off an ACL tear in November 2021.

Woods, 30, made his way back from injury and played in all 17 matches last season. A 10-season veteran, Woods posted 53 receptions for 527 yards and two touchdowns in his only season with the Titans.

Bullock, 33, made 17 of his 20 field goal attempts and was good on all 28 of his extra point attempts last season.