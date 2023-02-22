February 22, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The Titans are releasing longtime LT Taylor Lewan, and WR Robert Woods

Emet 2 hours ago 2 min read

Toron DavenportESPN2 minutes to read

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The Tennessee Titans made several moves to catch up to the salary cap on Wednesday, releasing long left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods and kicker Randy Bullock.

The Giants were over the salary cap by $23.3 million prior to Wednesday’s moves. By releasing Lewan ($14.8 million), Woods ($12 million) and Bullock ($2 million), the Giants saved about $28.8 million against their cap.

A three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman, Lewan was the 11th pick in the 2014 draft. Levan, 31, was entering the final season of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed in 2018.

“I hope I did enough to create something all of my giants fans can be proud of, I love you all,” Lewan Posted on his personal Twitter account.

The nine-year-old veteran was the longest-serving player on the Titans’ roster. Lewan underwent two ACL surgeries in three years which saw him play in just 20 matches over the past three seasons.

Lewan’s final ACL tear occurred last season in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. Now Levan has to find out if he wants to continue playing football.

He was released with a failed physical rating.

The Titans traded their 2023 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams last year in favor of Woods, who was coming off an ACL tear in November 2021.

Woods, 30, made his way back from injury and played in all 17 matches last season. A 10-season veteran, Woods posted 53 receptions for 527 yards and two touchdowns in his only season with the Titans.

See also  British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe offers $5.3 billion to buy Chelsea Football Club

Bullock, 33, made 17 of his 20 field goal attempts and was good on all 28 of his extra point attempts last season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Former Chiefs teammates tear up LeSean McCoy and defend Eric Bieniemy

10 hours ago Emet
3 min read

Caps lose again

18 hours ago Emet
2 min read

The exit of Kevin De Bruyne and Emeric Laporte from the Manchester City squad in the first leg of RB Leipzig

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

2 min read

A man who wandered the sea for 24 days lived on ketchup and Heinz would give him a new boat.

1 hour ago Arzu
1 min read

Wall Street did not change widely after the release of the Fed’s meeting minutes

1 hour ago Izer
3 min read

Scientists discover shocking new details about the Earth’s core

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

The Titans are releasing longtime LT Taylor Lewan, and WR Robert Woods

2 hours ago Emet