The three zodiac signs with the rough horoscope on Thursday, June 2, 2022

It’s a rough day because we’re still in Mercury retrograde, and although tomorrow begins its direct path again, we can still feel its last devastating minutes.

It’s as if Merc the Jerk wants to get one last punch before things get back to normal. and with You see the moon Uranus To guide the way, it looks like today will be about assuming something is wrong and wanting to beat the system to correct it.

So, what we are looking at today are missteps that were made due to unverified false beliefs. Today is the day you scream “Check the facts, please!” Don’t take everything at face value today, and certainly don’t assume that something is this way or that until you have finished working to bring it up.

This is the day when people accuse other people of things they never did. It is also the day when we create situations to which we cannot go back; This means it is time to step back and think before we act. It may also mean that it is too late for that.

On this last day of Mercury retrogradeWith Moon trine Uranus in the sky, some zodiac signs will work themselves out in situations they totally regret. It is absolutely necessary to think before we act today, and more important for us to remain silent if we have any doubt about something.

This is not the time to express your opinion, especially if your opinion is a lie and a pig’s head. Experience a little sensitivity to others today, zodiac signs, and do yourselves a favor: think before you open your mouth to speak.

3 signs who will have a difficult day on June 2, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 – July 22)

What will be really annoying for you today is the fact that you will finish something and, for some reason, will decide on this day, during the Moon trine Uranus, to reopen it, whatever it is.

This means that you may have come to a happy conclusion with your partner, for example, and because you don’t feel one hundred percent complete with the conclusion, you open it up again, which sets you back a huge amount of resentment from both parts.

You have already completed this thing; It ended well and gave you hope, however, today you suddenly feel less satisfied and ready to go for another round on the carpet with your partner.

why? Why bother poking through old wounds when you already know they are necessarily painful. Today it makes you feel nervous. Like you can’t live without your old friend, worry.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 – Jan 19)

The last thing you need today is a dose of Mercury retrogradeEspecially when she works her last moments during the triple moon of Uranus. It’s like a perfect storm to see things wrong with a mixture of arguing with people thrown for good measure.

The energy of Uranus makes you feel trapped as if you will never get out of this situation, but what is the situation, Capricorn?

Are you unhappy at work, at home? Is your love life on the rocks, or do you just spend this day dwelling on every disappointment you’ve ever known in your life for no good reason at all?

Here’s the thing: There are no external reasons for you to have a rough day, leaving it all on your mind. Hey, we’re all this way; They are all perfect slaves of reason – it is only today that this mindset will lead to your frustration.

Ads Are you ready for a relationship? Click here for clarity with a psychic reading!

3. Aquarius

(20 January – 18 February)

Related stories from YourTango:

If there’s one thing you feel bad about today, it’s you I feel lonely, completely. It doesn’t matter who’s around you or how many people love you – you feel like you’re alone in a crowded room and somehow become invisible.

Usually, this doesn’t really affect you; You love being alone and loneliness isn’t something you really feel, even today when Moon trine Uranus puts a number on your head and makes you feel… Maybe you’ve been way off base all this time?

Today is the day you guess your most valuable idea. Uranus energy It makes you think you’re on the wrong path and that you’ve made a huge mistake along the way – but you can’t decide what that mistake is or how to correct it.

It’s all on your mind, Aquarius, and you’ll be able to handle it. It just shows you that you too can be very weak sometimes.

More for you on YourTango:

Ruby Miranda She has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been an intuitive reader for over 20 years.