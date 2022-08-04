August 4, 2022

The three zodiac signs with the rough horoscope on Thursday, August 4, 2022

When the Moon enters Scorpio, we may feel very in tune with our surroundings; Our empathy levels are high. If someone we know isn’t feeling well, we will. If we pick up on something negative, we will absorb it and it will make us feel anxious or stressed.

What tops this is that, while We are in this delicate situationwe are also in the company of Moon square Pluto, which pollutes the whole picture and tells us that we will capture all the dark energies around us.

August 4, 2022, not so much about passive actions or bad behavior; We won’t fall into it Bad luck Or friends get fooled… However, we’ll stick with our minds, and that’s where all the problems of the day lie.

We may not begin to think negative, dark thoughts, but as the day goes on, we may notice that we feel more anxious and on edge. This is the direct experience of the square moon Pluto during the Scorpio lunar period.

Our emotions may vary according to the subject as well, which means that we may fear that something is wrong with our health, or we may take hypersensitivity in a completely different direction and imagine that we will not be paid for our work, or that we may have made a mistake by accident.

