When the Moon enters Scorpio, we may feel very in tune with our surroundings; Our empathy levels are high. If someone we know isn’t feeling well, we will. If we pick up on something negative, we will absorb it and it will make us feel anxious or stressed.

What tops this is that, while We are in this delicate situationwe are also in the company of Moon square Pluto, which pollutes the whole picture and tells us that we will capture all the dark energies around us.

August 4, 2022, not so much about passive actions or bad behavior; We won’t fall into it Bad luck Or friends get fooled… However, we’ll stick with our minds, and that’s where all the problems of the day lie.

We may not begin to think negative, dark thoughts, but as the day goes on, we may notice that we feel more anxious and on edge. This is the direct experience of the square moon Pluto during the Scorpio lunar period.

Our emotions may vary according to the subject as well, which means that we may fear that something is wrong with our health, or we may take hypersensitivity in a completely different direction and imagine that we will not be paid for our work, or that we may have made a mistake by accident.

Expect repercussions and consequences for things that did not happen. If we can step back and watch our minds play, we may be able to escape from what can only be known to be downright annoying and approaching paranoia.

The three zodiac signs with the rough horoscope on Thursday, August 4, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 – July 22)

You’re always particularly vulnerable to the negativity that generally comes with a transit like the square of the moon Pluto, but today it’s going to bump into you in a big way. You know you’ll get through it, but there will be moments during the day when you’ll do it Second, guess yourself So much so that you might just want to take a break from what you’re doing to rest.

Living inside your head is not a strange place for you; You are so used to overthinking and taking things the wrong way, you may perceive something that is going to happen to you on this day as more serious than it is, and it will take time before you can take it lightly.

Today is exciting, and you are the one causing the drama for yourself. Nothing will keep you frustrated for long, but it has the power and ability to ruin your day today. Remember: it’s all on your mind.

2. Balance

(September 23 – October 22)

You are A creature of routine; You enjoy knowing your next step and you have lived your life successfully because of this type usual behavior. If it works for you, it will continue to work for you. However, you cannot continue with your routine today, due to the bad transit of Pluto, and it will lead to your imbalance.

As a Libra, balance is your thing, and so is timing. What makes this day a little difficult for you is that you keep missing the mark with something you are involved in. For example, if you are bidding on something on eBay, you will constantly miss the moment, causing you to lose the auction.

The hard part of the day revolves around this kind of successful idea. You might show up somewhere and realize that you don’t have to be there until tomorrow, or worse; She can appear a day late, completely unaware. While you have a great deal of integrity, you will find that there is nowhere to be found on a day like today.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 – November 21)

May you start your day feeling fine, even strong, Scorpio, as the moon enters your sign. Slowly, but surely, as the day goes on, you’ll notice that the power you’re feeling doesn’t seem to have a place to go, and you may end up directing that energy toward something that ends up hurting you.

Today is a day when proud steps are taken that end with humiliating results. You are no stranger to the dark energy of Moon Square Pluto, but today it is not working for you, it is working against you. You might think that you can get away with something today, in the way of “Nobody’s looking, so let me see what I can get rid of.”

This will start the power steering wrong, and you will end up regretting your moves. Stick to the rules, Scorpio; It’s fun being a rebel, but it’s no fun getting caught and paid.

Ruby Miranda Explains I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.