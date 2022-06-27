For the three zodiac signs with the approximate zodiac on Monday, June 27, 2022, things seem impossible.

So, sorry, today is closed for renovation. At least that is what many of us wish for, because today is about the obstacles and obstacles that stand in the way of our progress. Good intentions blow in the wind and make us wonder why we bothered at all.

Well, first of all, it’s good to take care; At least we try and it makes us feel energized and a part of it all. Today is one of those “character building” days, and yes, I can see you there, rolling your eyes. Ruby has eyes all over!

Jokes aside, we look at the beginning Neptune retreat, which may put us in touch with the fact that we are delusional. Ouch! It wasn’t supposed to happen. Here’s how a good thing it is: This is the season when we come to terms with what’s real in our lives, and the fantasies we think are real.

In other words, “I think he really likes me…” might turn out to be “He doesn’t really know who I am.” We’ll figure out how to lie to ourselves, feel totally weird about it, and then… we’ll accept and move on. It’s practical for sure, but in the long run, it will all work out for the best.

We’re also looking at how Neptune mixed with the Sicilian moon Mars, and how this might really bother us, Because of its aggressive nature.

So, if we’re digging in the dirt, we won’t just get our hands dirty; We are going to disable our minds and have to hope that whatever we find buried deep within us is of value to us in terms of healing our lives and moving forward.

The three zodiac signs with the raw horoscopes on Monday, June 27, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 – April 19)

June 27 affects you in a roundabout way: you’re not really looking for a big treat, however, you’ll find some information that will propel you to a place where you want more knowledge, more access to deeper ways of thinking and hunger to shut down.

You will feel very aggressive About how you got to that destination, which feels good, even though you realize there’s a lot of pain involved in getting there. Today, you think about the past and accept the role you played in destroying and building it.

You can forgive yourself for not being a perfect person because you were only working with the information that was available to you at the time. However, today you feel incomplete and you need to find out what happened in that. It bothers you that you can’t get instant gratification, and as an Aries, that might be what delays your day.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 – Jan 19)

You are all for spiritual growth and have been on your own path for years; You’ve learned what works, what you believe in, and what doesn’t interest you in the spiritual realms, and today, you’re going to reveal some news. This news comes as a slap in the face; It looks like you’ve been putting so much into your fantasy life, that the lines are starting to fade.

This puts you in a vulnerable position because the people in your life are starting to talk. Not that you care what other people think of you, but their thinking has crept into your mind and now you’re starting to wonder if you’ve been fooling yourself all this time.

Ads Are you ready for a relationship? Click here for clarity with a psychic reading!

What makes this day difficult for you is that you will discover something that will lower your imagination by 20 degrees, and yes it might hurt a little. When the scales fall from your eyes, you will have a hard time admitting to yourself that you might have them was in denial And I understood everything wrong.

Related stories from YourTango:

3. Pisces

(February 19 – March 20)

You are already Feeling of hypersensitivity Just being in Cancer season, and with Neptune’s bouncing back on the rise, you feel like you might need a break for the day, in a big way. Nothing in the day is particularly challenging outside of your mood. And even though your mood isn’t exactly “bad”, you feel bad, and if someone pushes you too hard, you’ll feel like you’re going to cry eventually.

You work in tandem with an unknown feeling of dread, even though there is no present danger. You may be about to receive some negative news, and this is what you pick up on. However, there is no promise of bad news today, but that will not stop your mind from anticipating the worst-case scenario all day long. If you can find time on your own to do some menial chores, it may ease the constant head trip you’re going through.

More for you on YourTango:

Ruby Miranda Explains I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.