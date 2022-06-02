The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes starting Thursday, June 2, 2022

Today, energy is becoming more and more persistent in realizing that your truth is unquestionable.

Saturn in Aquarius prepares for retrograde on the 4th of June, as the planet slows down and its energy will become denser making you feel less involved in the gray areas of life.

Saturn is the planet That govern divine timing, karmic lessons, and boundaries.

Although this is not necessarily fun, it is a planet responsible for changing your entire life, once you learn many of these karmic lessons.

Saturn helps you hold on to what you know to be your truth rather than appearing as unfamiliar, or asking permission from others to continue. Today, Saturn in Aquarius creates a deep relationship with Mercury retrograde in Taurus.

Only one prepares to go straight. The other just started their journey back.

This highlights what topics you will communicate with or be flexible about and what you want.

Life is all about flow, but the difference between that and just being dragged by the current is knowing your truth and sticking with it. This becomes more possible today.

Mercury and Saturn create an alliance that helps you respect your deepest truth without any apology.

Because Mercury in Taurus Still retrograde, it could mean that you need to reconsider a past situation or relationship but now it’s done with a new set of eyes.

It’s not just the clarity that comes, but the sudden realization that your truth will never be something negotiable.

It’s yours alone and that’s what makes it so powerful because you don’t need anyone’s permission to be yourself.

There are amazing things coming for the three zodiac signs that have the best horoscopes on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

1. Scorpio

(October 23 – November 21)

Mercury Retrograde in Taurus is all about bringing the dynamics of relationships and conversations back to the fore in your life. But the only difference now is the lessons I’ve learned.

This was all about a check-in process and it allowed you to be able to see that you are not the same person you were because now you are what you were really meant to always do. When Mercury in Taurus connects with Saturn in Aquarius today, expect boundaries to be a key word.

Look at the limits it represents for you and how it played a role in the karmic lessons you had to learn. Boundaries are an aspect of self love. It shows that you know what you deserve and what you need and while you can take care of others, there is now a line drawn in the sand above what you will accept.

Respect that line you drew. Your job is not to make it easy for others to be in your life but instead to create space for those who can honor yourself as deeply as you do.

The day brings you some high energy as you receive confirmation that all the work you have been doing is going in the direction you hoped for. This gives you energy for what’s to come, and while you may not be exactly where you want to be, you are not where you used to be.

2. Balance

(September 23 – October 22)

Saturn has influenced your zodiac sign for over a year now. This has been difficult at times as you have to look at the boundaries and even this sense of divine timing in your life. Now at this point though, it’s all about receiving rewards for your past efforts.

for your learning Saturn lesson It is never an easy task. It usually affects romantic and even family relationships, but once you’re free to live your life on your terms. This is the energy of the day as certain events happen that lead you to realize that everything you did was for a purpose.

Getting those boundaries with others becomes less difficult because it now seems natural and supportive.

You can navigate through different social dynamics without feeling emotionally exhausted because you are protecting your energy. No one should have the power to disrupt your peace and now you see what that really means.

Make sure you take time to cultivate those bonds that helped support you in creating better boundaries for yourself rather than trying to rebel against what you’ve created.

These are your subordinates and the connections you have with them are also your reward for getting rid of those you no longer need in your inner circle. Celebrate those who celebrate and honor you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 – March 20)

The Moon in Cancer Throughout the day, it represents the time when you may feel more sensitive than usual. These feelings are always inside of you, but you often dismiss them as invalid or meaningless.

Take a lesson today to connect with your heart so that you can See the reality of the choices you make. During the day, Cancer Moon joins Uranus in Taurus giving you the desire to do things differently.

Since Cancer reflects your romantic desires and aspirations, it is time for a change in this area of ​​your life. Before making any sudden decisions, think about how deeply you can allow your emotions to direct you in the direction you are going or if you instead try to use your head.

A lot of your work lately has been about letting yourself see that your feelings are true, not just your thoughts.

Make this new chapter about exactly that. Use the transformation power of Uranus in Taurus Today to radically consider the relationships that you have in your life or even how you deal with love. You have the power to act from your heart and once you do that you will see that this is where your deepest strength has resided throughout.

