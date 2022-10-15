The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Saturday 15 October 2022

In perfect timing with the universe, today becomes a full day Comfort and refresh your cup So you have more to offer others.

The upcoming solar eclipse and new moon push Scorpio like a wave closer to you and into your life, but even in the rising tide, you trust today that there is a purpose for any pause.

October was set to be a month of energy change as the planets began to shift head-on, kicking off a new sidereal cycle and inviting you to set out on your own.

However, even in modernity, there is a divine pace to be embraced.

today is Moon returns to Cancer Because it positively connects to Mars in Gemini and asks you to slow down and make sure you take care of yourself today.

The Moon is in its home in Cancer, which means that it feels strongly that it strongly urges you to reconnect not only with your physical home but also with the one you have within yourself.

Cancer is a water sign that rules motherhood, family, and a home space that feels nurtured and satisfied.

Many of the choices you make in your life will center around creating or creating more of this physical or even proverbial home.

Where you belong is often the reason for many changes that feel annoying but are just those triggers to help you live in a more authentic space within yourself.

Today, The Cancer Moon invites you to rest your body as well as your heart.

The constant friction between Mars in Gemini and Neptune in Pisces combined with Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus creates a feeling of knowing that something is approaching on the horizon.

This intuitive feeling is one where you know you will face an important decision or even be a part of another.

However, the universe is always meant to remind you that you can’t control everything, you can’t make the future arrive soon, and sometimes the best progress is made when you allow things to happen the way they’re meant to happen.

The Cancer next to waning Jupiter in Aries Your schedule obscures today because you feel it is better to spend your day relaxing and following your favorite shows than to go out into the world to get things done.

This is usually an aspect that is stressful and can cause frustration, but today due to the powerful influence of the Cancer moon, he will feel supported and as if there is really nothing to do at all but comfort.

Rest is an important part of the process, especially when you can engage in the judgment-free sense that you don’t think of the long to-do list in your mind but instead understand that you create the space and flexibility to be able to handle anything as it arises.

Because convenience doesn’t just mean you’re refilling your cup, but it’s also saying that you simply deserve to be and have the confidence to know exactly what you need.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Saturday 15 October 2022 are:

1. Cancer

(June 21 – July 22)

Slow down your Cancer today and simply note everything you’ve accomplished in recent weeks or even months. You’ve been on a stressful journey lately to honor your truth and talk about it wherever necessary. However, moving forward does not mean forgetting about your own needs.

It doesn’t mean you’re afraid of losing momentum just because you’re tired or that you need more rest. Be kind to yourself Today as if you are someone you care about. Remember that the truth is not only in what you talk about but also in how you take care of yourself. Slowing down today may seem like it’s stopping you from achieving the changes you’re seeking, but it actually helps you get one step closer.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 – Jan 19)

The Cancer Moon sheds light on your romantic life today and the work you have been called to focus on recently. You tend to approach everything, even love, in a very action-oriented manner. You see something that needs to be done and you work on it to get it done.

Related stories from YourTango:

However, even in this, you don’t always take the time Be aware of what your needs are Or even your partners. Pluto has shifted right into your sign which means you get the gift of sight of how you can help or hinder what you want to create in all areas of your life. Now, the Cancer Moon today will allow you to take a more sensual approach so that you really do things differently.

3. Gemini

(May 21 – June 20)

Mars is the planet of action and ambition. Currently in your sign until early next year, it may seem like you have to be in a constant state of work and change. This has and will allow You have to organize your life The way you’ve always wanted it to be, and that’s cool. However, this is also a journey that you need to find a sustainable pace within.

The Cancer Moon reminds you to slow down today. To think about everything that happened and what you feel inside instead of just continuing to work. As the planet that rules all of this will hover in your life and help you manifest your personal beliefs and desires over the next few months, it is important that you take these moments of rest because they will eventually lead to the peace you seek.

Kate Rose Writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.