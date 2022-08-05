The three zodiac signs with raw horoscopes on Friday 5 August 2022

Let’s get down to business: the whole day is all about work and the aggravation that we find in the workplace. This won’t last and won’t affect everyone, but for those who will feel the pinch of Uranus’s moon opposite, the pain is real.

Today when we ask for a premium increase only to be told that it is not possible.

This is also the day we try to do something different, only to find out that no one cares or is looking. Efforts made on this day during the moon opposite Uranus are futile, or rather lie dormant until further notice.

The worst part of the day is that we really think it’s going to be a good part. We do our best to improve things, and make time to complete tasks that will only work if we take care of them.

With all this good effort, one might think success is inevitable, and it might be, just not today. Sorry. The opposition of the Moon with Uranus is not really a success-breaker.

Rebellion and breaking the rules? Yes, but not success.

This day is useful to think about things before you act on them. The day doesn’t have to be a mess. It’s about acting on discretion.

Today’s success requires us to be able to be patient, take a step back and watch what happens before we plunge into it with our “great” ideas. It’s a “think before we act” kind of day, and that would be the best advice.

The three zodiac signs with approximate horoscopes on Friday August 5, 2022 are Virgo, Scorpio and Capricorn.

1. Virgo

(23 August – 22 September)

While you know that you are likely to see better results if you are “waiting for things”, you also know that you have no patience when it comes to waiting and because you want to know something now, you will do something today that proves that you are impatient.

This will be noticed and dismissed, which you may not care much about. However, it will affect your status as an employee.

Perhaps you have been waiting for someone to notice you at work; You feel worthy of praise for your great efforts, and you probably deserve that praise.

What will become apparent to you during the moon-versus-Uranus view is that while you may be an excellent employee, you also work for Less than excellent company.

This company can’t care if you rebel, sit in your chair, yell at your place, or stay home. You will not be noticed today and you will not be commended for your decent efforts at work.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 – November 21)

I have learned that in almost all situations, you can handle yourself well, and by ‘well’, you mean that you are in control and can control others if necessary. Today it shows you that you have no control over others and do not handle that well. During the moon opposite Uranus, you might try to push something too far.

Since you are so used to getting what you want when you want it, days like today will be especially frustrating for you. Your old tricks aren’t working, and you’re starting to feel like the universe is conspiring against you.

Of course, this is pure paranoia, because you are part of the universe and certainly not the focal point of its negative attention. However, you can’t help but think that today was created just for you, so you can feel the pressure You don’t get anything you want. Try waiting a day, Scorpio; Things will be okay.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 – Jan 19)

The thing that bothers you the most today, Capricorn is that you can’t understand why things don’t fall into place. You definitely work hard enough to put everything in order, so why not come together as planned on this day?

Well, the moon opposite Uranus will be your answer there. This transit tests your stamina, because all over the world Capricorn can’t handle their brand disorganized behavior. If you want control and order, you’ll see what turmoil and chaos look like up close today.

Nobody will pay attention to the rules. If you are one of the people who set these rules, you can also stay in bed. All efforts made today are destined to take a back seat to everyone’s disaster needs. Wise words: Don’t try too hard today. You’ll get your chance, but you’d better step aside on this day.

