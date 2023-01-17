The three zodiac signs with raw horoscopes for January 17, 2023

If we find that we can’t focus today or somehow misunderstand the information we’ve been given, it also makes sense that a Saturn-moon square looms on the horizon…which it is.

January 17th brings us a Saturn square Moon, and with it comes frustration, lack of acceptance, and the idea of ​​what we can do when we are presented with a stop sign. This means that we will be prevented from doing something in the future on this day.

How are we going to respond during this “ban” of sorts?

For three zodiac signs, today comes across as tough, unruly, and disorganized. We had plans, and now those plans don’t seem to exist. We may have had big plans, as in future plans, and with the Moon square Saturn in our midst, all we know is that whatever we wish to do must be put off… I totally get it.

Saturn, the planet that says no to almost everything, will make itself known in a way we can’t understand what’s going on today. We really thought we knew how to navigate this day, as it was all planned out.

Now, this disturbing transit seems to have stepped in the way of our smooth progress, and all we get out of it is the thought that we must adjust our expectations“.

Oh boy, thanks for that, Saturn’s moon square. For some signs of the zodiac, the day is not a tragic mess, but a drag.

The three zodiac signs with approximate horoscopes for January 17, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 – August 22)

If there’s one thing you don’t like, you’re told, “No, you can’t do that.” when? You are an adult. You can do as you wish, right? Sorry, Leo, not today, not during Saturn’s moon square. A character like yours wants nothing to do with “no,” and the idea of ​​”no” is basically all you’re going to have today really infuriates you. Your best friend will tell you no, and your romantic partner will chime in with the same response.

You can’t get past “Level One – Land of no, it doesn’t happen, no way, no, nah ah” today, Leo, and it hurts your pride. You’ve never adjusted to Saturn transits, and when they win the Moon, you’re sentenced to a prison that locks you in a cell lined with your imagination just to keep you company. And since your imagination will be your only company today, you should keep your thoughts as light as possible.

2. Libra

(23 Sep – 22 Oct)

Unlike Leo, you don’t get off the beaten path easily. However, that doesn’t mean that Saturn’s moon square won’t get you where it hurts you the most, Libra. What you’re looking at today is how almost everything has suddenly become disorganized – out of nowhere.

The lack of organization boils your mind. You can’t handle that kind of incompetence, and what makes this day hard for you is that you have to, despite your best efforts, “control the freak” into getting this thing back in working order.

Ah, well, not today. You might think so Common sense A self-effort will do, but the transit we work with needs to adhere to your rules and ideas of common sense.

Today the tables have turned. Projects will stop midway. Plans will be canceled at any moment, and unfortunately, your attempts to make sense of the day will come to an end. Saturn seeks to be misunderstood.

3. Scorpio

(Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Today gets you in the control department. Few signs care about controlling every aspect of every business the way Scorpio strives to. During the Moon square Saturn, you will find that not only are you unable to control anything, but many of the stable things in your life seem to be slipping away. heck what’s going on?

This day seems practically cursed, because you seriously don’t like the influence the Saturn square Moon has on you and others. It’s as if everyone in your life has suddenly decided on either Get away from you or something important to you. You’ll find that people aren’t ready to hear your voice today, even when all you have are great suggestions.

If you tone down your ego, you won’t take it personally, but loosening your Scorpio ego is also a miracle work. Do yourself a favor today, and take everything with a grain of salt, as they say.

Ruby Miranda Interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.