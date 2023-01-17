January 17, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The three zodiac signs with raw horoscopes for January 17, 2023

Muhammad 6 mins ago 4 min read

If we find that we can’t focus today or somehow misunderstand the information we’ve been given, it also makes sense that a Saturn-moon square looms on the horizon…which it is.

January 17th brings us a Saturn square Moon, and with it comes frustration, lack of acceptance, and the idea of ​​what we can do when we are presented with a stop sign. This means that we will be prevented from doing something in the future on this day.
How are we going to respond during this “ban” of sorts?

Related: The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 17, 2023

For three zodiac signs, today comes across as tough, unruly, and disorganized. We had plans, and now those plans don’t seem to exist. We may have had big plans, as in future plans, and with the Moon square Saturn in our midst, all we know is that whatever we wish to do must be put off… I totally get it.

Saturn, the planet that says no to almost everything, will make itself known in a way we can’t understand what’s going on today. We really thought we knew how to navigate this day, as it was all planned out.

Now, this disturbing transit seems to have stepped in the way of our smooth progress, and all we get out of it is the thought that we must adjust our expectations“.

Oh boy, thanks for that, Saturn’s moon square. For some signs of the zodiac, the day is not a tragic mess, but a drag.

See also  Abnormal bass heard in SF, East Bay during Portola Festival
See also  ER, Dexter and Nash Bridges actress Marie Mara dies at 61

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

‘A Man Named Otto’ beats expectations at the box office

8 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Amanda Seyfried’s “keep on tearing” dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards

16 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

James Cameron gave feedback to MM Keeravaani about RRR’s music

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

Code – Foreign – This Russian retaliatory nuclear weapon can wipe cities off the face of the earth

1 min ago Arzu
2 min read

Live news: Boris Pistorius takes over as German defense minister from Lambrecht

3 mins ago Izer
4 min read

The three zodiac signs with raw horoscopes for January 17, 2023

6 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Scientists have discovered fossils of giant feathered dinosaurs in Patagonia, Chile

7 mins ago Izer