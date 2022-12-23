December 23, 2022

The three zodiac signs with raw horoscopes for December 23, 2022

December 23, 2022

We tend to think of the new moon as a kind of wish-fulfilling tree; If we make a wish, then surely the phase of the moon that sees deep potential will grant us our wish… right?

We make wishes when we see the full moon too.

The Moon holds such charm and hope for us that whenever we get the chance, we look upward, with hope in our hearts and wish in our minds.

Today, we have The moon is in the astrological sign of Capricornwhere the sun also dwells for a month.

The interesting thing about the new moon, rather than the highly revered star of the cosmic show, the full moon, is that the new moon isn’t about results; It’s about longing and desire… desire.

This New Moon in Capricorn may make us crave more than we have, as this is a transit that brings up the idea of ​​limitation. Today is the time when many of us come to terms with what we cannot do or have. And on some level, that has to be fine.

Therefore, the day may be rough for some zodiac signs. We don’t like to think that We have limits Or we may not get what we want from this life, but we also know that this kind of acceptance brings peace.

The less we need, grab, access, or hunger for… the better. We are becoming simpler people, and while the outcome is excellent, the journey can be challenging. We’re on the way to finding out.

