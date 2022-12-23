The three zodiac signs with raw horoscopes for December 23, 2022

We tend to think of the new moon as a kind of wish-fulfilling tree; If we make a wish, then surely the phase of the moon that sees deep potential will grant us our wish… right?

We make wishes when we see the full moon too.

The Moon holds such charm and hope for us that whenever we get the chance, we look upward, with hope in our hearts and wish in our minds.

Today, we have The moon is in the astrological sign of Capricornwhere the sun also dwells for a month.

The interesting thing about the new moon, rather than the highly revered star of the cosmic show, the full moon, is that the new moon isn’t about results; It’s about longing and desire… desire.

This New Moon in Capricorn may make us crave more than we have, as this is a transit that brings up the idea of ​​limitation. Today is the time when many of us come to terms with what we cannot do or have. And on some level, that has to be fine.

Therefore, the day may be rough for some zodiac signs. We don’t like to think that We have limits Or we may not get what we want from this life, but we also know that this kind of acceptance brings peace.

The less we need, grab, access, or hunger for… the better. We are becoming simpler people, and while the outcome is excellent, the journey can be challenging. We’re on the way to finding out.

Zodiac signs that will have an approximate horoscope on December 23, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 – July 22)

There are a lot of things at work here and a lot of things that are distracting. We look at your idea Feeling good about yourself, only to realize that you’re about to walk into a situation where not everyone feels as good about you as you do. You might as well be imagining this, because today’s Moon Moon will make you second-guess yourself for all you’re worth.

The new moon makes you feel like you can do nothing and that something could be as simple as walking into a room full of strangers. What usually looks rather intimidating is a much bigger deal than what you can handle today.

You don’t want to move on because you’re afraid of what’s to come. You expect questionable circumstances where there is none. Think before condemning your actions, Cancer. You are not as “out” as you think.

2. Virgo

(23 Aug – 22 Sep)

Right now, you’re trying to balance the idea that you’ve been told something amazing and not knowing if that amazing thing could happen. It’s like the biggest tease, and it pisses you off, Virgo. Yes it is. On this day, you will receive some happy news…but the fact that it happens depends on things that you have no control over, which makes you feel bad.

new moon energy, especially in Capricorn, have you seen the end, which is bad news. Now, remember, it’s all in your mind: You’ve decided to see the outcome as bad. If you cling to hope, you are only prolonging the inevitable frustration of this whole experience.

The truth is, you don’t know if it’s going to end up good or bad for you…can you imagine it all working out so well, Virgo? Well, it can be helpful to try to see things this way, especially during a new moon.

Related stories from YourTango:

3. Libra

(23 Sep – 22 Oct)

Every now and then, you experience complete polarity in how you feel about the future and yourself. On this day, December 23, under the new moon, you will see only the dark side of yourself, which leads you to believe that only betrayal lies ahead. Sheesh, you can be dramatic sometimes, Libra.

But, that said, when you go for the full drama, it’s usually during the new moon, so blame it on the universe and its antics. This day is hard for you because you’re in the mood to both “share and share,” otherwise known as “misery loves company.”

Today you Contact friends to complain, put things aside, and share your nihilistic vision of the future. While everyone else is wrapping gifts, you are sharing the gift of negativity. You are not the secret Santa that anyone had in mind!

Ruby Miranda Interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.