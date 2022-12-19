December 19, 2022

The three zodiac signs with raw horoscopes for December 19, 2022

On December 19, 2022, the only problem we had was that the good intentions went sour. It’s not a bad day, per se, but we’ll try our patience. As mentioned, we have great thoughts and intentions for today.

We have no willing partners, even close friends It can not be found anywhere. So, how could we even attempt to do all this warm and fuzzy stuff without the support of our own people? Answer: We can’t. And we won’t.

So, for these three astrology zodiac signs, we’ll see a lot of invitations going on, with very little RSVP. We throw our ideas around, and we feel ignored.

We share our enthusiasm for love and life and find that everyone around us has got their head set on something attractive. This thing has nothing to do with us. Oh, okay. Better luck next time.

We are looking at how to make a file Scorpio The sextile Venus could become the biggest tease we could imagine. Looking good, feeling good, wanting to be social, giving love to the world and forgetting about it.

not today. Keep the love alive inside you, but don’t take it too seriously when people ignore you today.

They are simply interested in something of their own, and while it may feel excluding, it’s not; Life happens, and it happens to everyone in their own way.

