The three zodiac signs with raw horoscopes for December 19, 2022

On December 19, 2022, the only problem we had was that the good intentions went sour. It’s not a bad day, per se, but we’ll try our patience. As mentioned, we have great thoughts and intentions for today.

We have no willing partners, even close friends It can not be found anywhere. So, how could we even attempt to do all this warm and fuzzy stuff without the support of our own people? Answer: We can’t. And we won’t.

So, for these three astrology zodiac signs, we’ll see a lot of invitations going on, with very little RSVP. We throw our ideas around, and we feel ignored.

We share our enthusiasm for love and life and find that everyone around us has got their head set on something attractive. This thing has nothing to do with us. Oh, okay. Better luck next time.

We are looking at how to make a file Scorpio The sextile Venus could become the biggest tease we could imagine. Looking good, feeling good, wanting to be social, giving love to the world and forgetting about it.

not today. Keep the love alive inside you, but don’t take it too seriously when people ignore you today.

They are simply interested in something of their own, and while it may feel excluding, it’s not; Life happens, and it happens to everyone in their own way.

The three zodiac signs with approximate horoscopes for December 19, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 – August 22)

Since you’ve been on this winning streak, I’ve come to assume that it will continue. that’s great; Your positive energy will Help you show a better life. Unfortunately, this optimization has to start tomorrow, as the day is booked with problems. Yes, you have to put up with trouble now and then, no matter how perfect your life may feel.

Even though you’re on a winning streak, You can’t control how others areShe interacts with you, and today she will push all your buttons. He is always a person. And here they come today, ready to challenge you to the competition.

Normally, you like a good challenge, but today you’d rather be alone. This other person doesn’t see it that way and will insist and insist until you finally give in. Ah, the compromises. Drats!

2. Virgo

(23 Aug – 22 Sep)

If this day didn’t make you scream bloody murder at the end, then you somehow missed this one, especially the garbage move someone made at work. It feels like you’re left out of the big “bounty” that’s supposed to come your way, as it does every year.

the people you work for I denied you respect You deserve the job you do well. It may be too late, Virgo, and you may have fallen down the road too deep for this job to just pick up and leave.

However, on December 19th, during Moon sextile Venus, you will know that you can no longer stay in that disrespectful job. You deserve better than this and you know it. Your workplace may lose you as a token of their appreciation, but it’s certainly not what they owe you.

3. Capricorn

(22 Dec – 19 Jan)

Related stories from YourTango:

It’s the end of the year, and you’re sorting things out before taking a well-deserved break from work. Not only is it the holiday season, but your birthday is also coming up, because this is Capricorn season now, which generally makes you very happy.

Everything is fine in your world. Now, if only your partner wouldn’t get all of your attention, especially in a negative way. It’s as if they can’t stand that you pay such close attention to the details of the work, and somehow they’ve convinced themselves They must be jealous And spend more time with them.

This is a vicious circle, and both you and your partner have played this game. It seems like your partner doesn’t fully understand you, but today, it’s more apparent than ever.

Ruby Miranda Interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.