The three zodiac signs that refuse to change for love during Saturn Square Moon on November 22, 2022

Every zodiac sign has at some point refused to change for the sake of love, and when the moon squares Saturn on November 22, 2022, these three are the worst.

There comes a time in every relationship when we take stock of the rules and regulations that we have established during the time we have been with our partner.

As life goes on, we tend to change, and in relationships, we sometimes want our partners to change, too. Sometimes we ask too much; Maybe we want our partners to be completely different people and so we pressure them into doing things they wouldn’t normally do.

Sometimes we feel pressured. It happens all the time, especially between couples who have been together for a long time.

If we cannot accept our partners as they are, we try to change them. Do we ourselves enjoy change, or rather are we forced to change into someone we are not?

no we did not. And during Moon Square Saturn, we’ll see this happen, as we begin to notice that our partners seem less happy than the person we are…and have always been.

In fact, some zodiac signs will feel this way more than others.

During the Moon square Saturn, we’ll use that Saturn energy We will say no to our colleagues. Yes, they’re trying to change us, and no, we’re not about to do that… to anyone.

It’s not that we’re stuck or stuck or unable to change, it’s just that we know what’s best for us and even a romantic partner doesn’t have the right to change us to fit their personality.

And so, today is the day we declare it: We don’t change for love, for them, for work, for anything. We’re happy ‘as is and if they’re not happy about that, it’s one on them. Your move, signs.

The 3 zodiac signs that refuse to change for love during Saturn’s moon square on November 22, 2022:

1. Taurus

(20 Apr – 20 May)

It took a long time to get to the place where you accept yourself “as is” and now that you’re there, you know how wonderful that is. Being you, being a Taurus…it’s the greatest experience in the world. You ultimately love your body, your mind, and the way you do things in the world.

You are always open to improvement. But you are not open to becoming anything perfect for someone. You may notice that your partner is a perfectionist, and now that they know your ‘perfection’ they want more…They want you to change. Change sounds great, but only on your own terms.

You’re not about to become someone’s robot sidebar; They either have to take you as you are, or just walk by. You don’t change for love, not this time; The work you’ve done on yourself is excellent, Taurus. Don’t hold back for someone else’s power trip.

2. Leo

(July 23 – August 22)

After all, you did this to become the person you are today, and the last thing you want to do is change your ways because, for some reason, you’re suddenly annoying them by being you. Well, that doesn’t seem fair, does it? However, you can expect this type of order during Moon Square Saturn, on November 22, 2022.

Not only will you feel betrayed, because this person made you feel as if you were perfect for them, just the way you are, but because you couldn’t understand Why do they want you to change. Aren’t you good enough? Of course you are and you know that.

When your date asks you to change, you will see this request as the beginning of the end. This was not part of the plan; It was meant to be kept together in love and acceptance, not as a work-in-progress to be carried out according to the desires of one partner over the other.

3. Pisces

(19 Feb – 20 Mar)

Today’s event, Moon Square Saturn, does not make you happy. This is because you feel good about yourself, and for some reason, your partner doesn’t seem to see how good you are. How dare they!

You count on them to love you the way you are, for that matter What is this sudden change of plans, from their side? It looks like the person you’re with has been influenced by someone in their life and now they want you to change as if it was their idea and not the influencer’s idea.

Your partner is fascinated by the idea of ​​someone else. It’s not romantic but it can cause damage. It’s as if your partner is under the influence of some cult leader or something, and now, they feel the need to change you too. This is unimaginable for you. You feel like you are losing your partnerAnd, if the only way to get them back is to align with the change they wish to see in you, then fuggedaboudit! did not happen.

Ruby Miranda Interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.