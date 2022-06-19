Many of us will be relieved when Cancer season begins on June 21, 2022, and for the three zodiac signs in the week of June 20 – June 26, 2022 brings luck in love.

Cancer season brings us a great need for security. We need to know that we are in a relationship based on loyalty and commitment. We need to feel that home is really where the heart is.

We feel imaginatively optimistic about getting involved with our loved ones in things like home improvement, hobbies, and art, along with the ease of sitting with your partner in front of the TV like happy little blobs.

This week will help couples stay neutral about their relationship. It improves relationships with those who need that extra boost to make things feel exciting and fresh. As Gemini’s energy wanes, we begin to feel better about what we have instead of constantly thinking about what we don’t have.

Our romantic partners will sparkle in our eyes like precious rewards. This week we honor our colleagues because they deserve it. This is the week that we take a step back to notice how amazing and wonderful the person we are with.

The three zodiac signs that are most fortunate in love, June 20-26, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 – June 20)

Nobody feels the pressures of Gemini season quite like you, and to tell the truth, I’m a little sick of trouble and you had bad luck. With Cancer season fast approaching, you’re starting to feel a little easier about life in general, and it’s as if all the stress in your life is fading right before your eyes. While you and your partner have been soul-searching enough for lifelong continuity for the previous month, this week offers a new idea:

We no longer need to “talk about it”. In fact, what you’ll notice is that all the “talk” you’ve had over the past few weeks with your partner? It worked. You both made such an effort to heal that you barely even noticed how well it worked.

Cancer season lets you see it clearly now, starting this week. This week you and your buddy feel as if you’ve finally got that romantic vacation you’ve always been talking about.

2. Cancer

(June 21 – July 22)

There is definitely no place like home, and if you have guards, you will spend all your time there. You love feeling safe and secure, and now that you’ve found yourself in a good and strong relationship, you might as well feel right at home with them.

This week you can both be at home, and enjoy the “stay”. If your partner is a fellow Cancer, this is a match made in heaven; However, the mood of the week serves us all well.

As our Sun enters your sign on June 21, it will feel as though the red carpet has been laid out just for you, except that this red carpet leads right to your door. What happens behind closed doors is up to you and your romantic partner, but if the stars have anything to do with it (and they definitely do!), you’re going to witness some good times at home with a fun partner who doesn’t. He can’t seem to get enough of you.

3. Arch

(November 22 – December 21)

While you roll well during Gemini season, nothing is quite as relaxing as Cancer season, coming your way on June 21, 2022. Finally, after a long season filled with arguments and big differences of opinion, you feel that you and your partner are “stepping out.”

School of life can be quite educational. Over the past few weeks, you feel like you need to learn less and try more. This week you did exactly that. Since you feel comfortable and secure this week, you are not worried about your partner’s mood, reaction, or loyalty.

This week is lucky Because it gives you the vision to see your partner as another fellow traveler on this long road called life. Now that everything is equal and non-threatening, you feel that you and your partner can grow together. This week will have you two planning an event to be held at the end of the summer. Fun times ahead, Sagittarius!

Ruby Miranda Explains I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.