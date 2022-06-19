June 19, 2022

The three zodiac signs that are most fortunate in love, June 20-26, 2022

Many of us will be relieved when Cancer season begins on June 21, 2022, and for the three zodiac signs in the week of June 20 – June 26, 2022 brings luck in love.

Cancer season brings us a great need for security. We need to know that we are in a relationship based on loyalty and commitment. We need to feel that home is really where the heart is.

We feel imaginatively optimistic about getting involved with our loved ones in things like home improvement, hobbies, and art, along with the ease of sitting with your partner in front of the TV like happy little blobs.

This week will help couples stay neutral about their relationship. It improves relationships with those who need that extra boost to make things feel exciting and fresh. As Gemini’s energy wanes, we begin to feel better about what we have instead of constantly thinking about what we don’t have.

Our romantic partners will sparkle in our eyes like precious rewards. This week we honor our colleagues because they deserve it. This is the week that we take a step back to notice how amazing and wonderful the person we are with.

