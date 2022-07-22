The theater canceled the sale of Dave Chappelle’s show hours before the performance

Dave Chappelle picture : Eamonn M McCormack ( Getty Images )

A theater in Minneapolis has been canceled Dave Chappelle’s show sold out completely yesterday The performance was moved to a different location just hours before Chappelle was set on stage. This is for every CNNwhich reports that First Avenue Theater in Minneapolis She released a statement on Instagram this weekwhich included an apology to “staff, artists, and our community” for not meeting “our highest standards” for Chappelle’s booking, who has come under fire in recent years for a) making anti-transgender material on his various comedy sets and specials and b) outraging people suggesting that Hate material by one of the most famous comedians on the planet may go a long way towards spreading harmful attitudes towards transgender people.

The First Avenue post did not specifically cite Chappelle’s anti-transgender material as the reason for the cancellation – or the presence of a small group of protesters outside the stage before Chappelle’s performance – but her statement does indicate the “impact” that Chappelle’s appearance will have. “You and the First Avenue team have worked hard to make our halls the safest places in the country,” the statement read, in part.

Chappelle, who performed that night at the Varsity Theater, of course spoke of the cancellation, calling the protesters “transgender maniacs” and mention rumors That First Avenue employees were threatened with canceling his show. (He also managed to queue about monkeypox being a “homosexual disease”, because if there was one place Chappelle would have stayed cutting edge Modern comedy, consists in finding the latest mischievous false narratives to publish.)

Anyway, please prepare your bodies for another chapter in The ongoing rhetoric about whether Dave Chappelle – who we still feel noteworthy, had a last night show in which he paid $130 per person to hear him do an hour about how much he was silenced – was cancelled.