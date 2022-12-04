The Tesla Semi looks amazing as a mobile electric home

The Tesla Semi could make a great electric motorhome based on the specs Tesla released this week and what these great electric truck offerings look like as a motorhome.

There is just something about the idea of ​​an all-electric, solar-powered mobile home that is so appealing to a lot of people.

During the day, you drive with zero emissions and can power your life from the same battery pack that powers you. At night, you can charge to do it again the next day.

With solar energy, you can also take the whole experience off the grid.

There are a few electric mobile home projects looking to offer this kind of experience to customers, but most of them are still in the works Concept stage or has a very limited scope.

We recently reported on The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter It has enough impressive specs to enable an electric ‘vanlife’, but what if you need or want something bigger?

The Tesla Semi could make an interesting platform for an electric home.

team in Joaothe interior accessories maker, thought so while watching the unveiling of the production version of the Tesla Semi this week and decided to build renders of what a Tesla Semi Motorhome could look like:

This is a pretty badass look and the electric van is the spec to back that look up.

The biggest problem with most electric mobile home projects right now is that they are limited in scope. for example, Winnebago built its own full-size electric home, But its range is only 125 miles.

With the unveiling of the production version this week, Tesla confirmed that The Tesla Semi has a battery pack of approximately 900 kWh It can travel more than 500 miles with a full payload of 82,000 pounds.

And the Tesla Semi will likely achieve more range as a motorhome because it will likely be lighter than 82,000 pounds. Some 40-foot mobile homes rarely weigh more than 50,000 pounds. The Tesla Semi is heavier than most Series 8 trucks, but there needs to be a way to build a motorhome on the platform and keep the weight under 70,000 pounds, which results in efficiency gains.

You could probably drive over 600 miles in a day in a Tesla semi-mobile home without charging and then charge it overnight. You will be able to cover impressive distances in just a few days. All without emissions.

Jowua also produced an insider’s view of their vision of a Tesla semi-mobile home:

It will probably take some cooperation from Tesla, but there should be a way to power the mobile home’s live features using a powertrain battery pack. You can add some deployable solar panels when they are off for long periods of time and you are at work.

If Tesla doesn’t do this, I’m sure other companies will decide to build mobile electric homes based on the Tesla Semi – not unlike The Cyberlander is trying to do with the Tesla Cybertruck.

In the same vein, famous DJ and music producer Deadmau5 said he would Buy a Tesla Semi and turn it into a mobile music studio.