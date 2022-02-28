The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play their first NFL regular season game in Germany

The NFL announced Monday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in their first NFL regular-season game in Germany this year.

The match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The league was weighing in with three potential German host cities, including Frankfurt and Dusseldorf.

Germany will host another match in 2023 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. The league will then return to Munich in 2024 and Frankfurt in 2025.

“We look forward to participating in the first NFL game of the regular season in Munich, Germany later this fall as part of the International Series,” Pirates owner/co-chair Joel Glazer said in a statement. “This historic game will play a critical role in the NFL’s efforts to grow its international footprint while allowing us to directly engage NFL fans in Germany.”

There will be five regular season NFL games to be played internationally in 2022, with three games being played in London, one in Mexico and one in Germany.

The Arizona Cardinals will return to play in Mexico City, where they hosted the first NFL regular season game outside the United States in 2005.

The Green Bay Packers will make their first international trip, becoming the 32nd NFL team that has played in London since 2007. The New Orleans Saints will play in the UK for the third time, having won on two previous occasions. The Jacksonville Jaguars previously announced that they will play a game at Wembley Stadium in 2022.

“We are very excited to be hosting five games outside the United States in 2022, and we thank the clubs for their continued commitment to growing the sport internationally,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club and league events. in the current situation. “Our fans in Germany, Mexico and the UK can look forward to seeing some of the most famous names and biggest stars in the league and enjoying a fantastic series of events.”

Next season’s International Series will mark the first time the NFL has returned to Germany since it hosted five pre-season games from 1990 to 1994.

The country also had a number of host cities for teams in overseas NFL competitions (the World League, NFL Europe and NFL Europa) from 1991 to 2007, although Munich was not one of them.

Last season, the NFL resumed its annual international series after coronavirus-related travel restrictions called off the 2020 series. Two games were held at London’s Tottenham Hotspur in October: the Atlanta Falcons’ victory over the New York Jets, and the Jaguars’ victory over the Miami Dolphins a week later. The latter was the 30th NFL game that has been played in London since the series began in 2007.

NFL owners last year approved a resolution guaranteeing four internationals per season starting in 2022 in the United Kingdom, Mexico and Germany. The resolution also stipulated that each NFL team would be tasked with playing overseas at least once every eight years.