The Taliban ordered the closure of barbershops and beauty salons in Afghanistan

The Taliban have ordered the closure of hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan as part of the latest crackdown on women. Taliban Ministry of Morality Spokesman A For the BBC Businesses have one month to comply, he said. The Taliban government has not explained the reason for the ban or what alternatives will be available to women after the salons are closed.

“The Taliban are taking away the most basic human rights from Afghan women, they are violating women’s rights. (…) When I heard the news, I was completely shocked. The Taliban have no political agenda other than dealing with women’s bodies. They are trying to exclude women from all levels of public life, ” an Afghan woman told the BBC on condition of anonymity.

Another Afghan woman, who did not want to be named, said her friends had confirmed to her that hair salons in Kabul and other Afghan cities had closed. This is more shocking news for Afghan women, he said.

An Afghan beauty salon in Mazar-e-Sharif on June 27, 2023 – Photo: Atif Aryan / AFP

The Taliban, which returned to power after the withdrawal of US troops in August 2021, mandated that women wear revealing clothing and be accompanied by a male relative if they travel more than 72 kilometers.

In the past, beauty parlors were allowed to remain open in Afghanistan, but the windows were often covered and pictures depicting women were painted. The Taliban recently banned girls from going to university, swimming pools, gyms and even amusement parks.