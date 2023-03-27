March 27, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The supermassive black hole is pointing directly at Earth and sending out powerful radiation: scientists

Izer 2 hours ago 2 min read

It is not clear how the orientation of the black hole will affect our galaxy.

A team of international astronomers has reclassified a galaxy after discovering that the supermassive black hole at its center has changed direction and is now aiming towards Earth. The galaxy in question is found 657 million light-years away from us and is known as PBC J2333.9-2343.

Dr. Lorena Hernandez said: “We started to study this galaxy because it showed strange properties. Our hypothesis was that the relativistic jet of its supermassive black hole had changed direction, and to confirm this idea we had to make a lot of observations.” Garcia, according to L Royal Astronomical Society (RAS).

In a study, astronomers detailed the change. According to them, the galaxy was initially classified as a radio galaxy, but scientists realized that the space phenomenon has rotated 90 degrees and is now pointing its center towards Earth.

This means that the galaxy is now a “blazar,” meaning a galactic point that has jet points heading towards Earth. According to the RAS, blazars are high-energy beings and are considered one of the most powerful phenomena in the universe.

Read also | Experts explain the science behind why heartache is so intense

Astronomers said the jet of matter from the black hole has created two massive lobes on either side of the galaxy, which are the most immediately noticeable objects when observed in radio waves.

“The fact that we see that the core is not feeding the lobes anymore means that they are very old. They are remnants of past activity, while the structures near the core are smaller, more functional jets,” Hernandez-Garcia said.

See also  NASA images show the eerie beauty of winter on Mars

Scientists in the study said they are currently not sure what caused the change in direction, although some astronomers believe that PBC J2333.9-2343 collided with another galaxy, causing the direction shift.

Nor is it clear how the black hole’s orientation would affect our galaxy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Extreme horizons in space can pull quantum states into reality: ScienceAlert

10 hours ago Izer
2 min read

5 Planets The Moon will line up in a beautiful “planet parade” this week

18 hours ago Izer
1 min read

YGOrganization | [RD/KP13] New “Voidvelgr” support

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

They were able to prove the Pythagorean Theorem like no one else

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

FDIC: PR-23-2023 3/26/2023

1 hour ago Izer
4 min read

Lady Gaga’s Joker 2 movie scene was full of fans

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

The supermassive black hole is pointing directly at Earth and sending out powerful radiation: scientists

2 hours ago Izer