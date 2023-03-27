The supermassive black hole is pointing directly at Earth and sending out powerful radiation: scientists

It is not clear how the orientation of the black hole will affect our galaxy.

A team of international astronomers has reclassified a galaxy after discovering that the supermassive black hole at its center has changed direction and is now aiming towards Earth. The galaxy in question is found 657 million light-years away from us and is known as PBC J2333.9-2343.

Dr. Lorena Hernandez said: “We started to study this galaxy because it showed strange properties. Our hypothesis was that the relativistic jet of its supermassive black hole had changed direction, and to confirm this idea we had to make a lot of observations.” Garcia, according to L Royal Astronomical Society (RAS).

In a study, astronomers detailed the change. According to them, the galaxy was initially classified as a radio galaxy, but scientists realized that the space phenomenon has rotated 90 degrees and is now pointing its center towards Earth.

This means that the galaxy is now a “blazar,” meaning a galactic point that has jet points heading towards Earth. According to the RAS, blazars are high-energy beings and are considered one of the most powerful phenomena in the universe.

Astronomers said the jet of matter from the black hole has created two massive lobes on either side of the galaxy, which are the most immediately noticeable objects when observed in radio waves.

“The fact that we see that the core is not feeding the lobes anymore means that they are very old. They are remnants of past activity, while the structures near the core are smaller, more functional jets,” Hernandez-Garcia said.

Scientists in the study said they are currently not sure what caused the change in direction, although some astronomers believe that PBC J2333.9-2343 collided with another galaxy, causing the direction shift.

