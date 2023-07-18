The super rich want to face death and that’s what makes them truly live

The closer you get to death, the more alive you feel – this sentence sums up everything Seattle mountaineer Garrett Madison said. to Wired About why more and more people want to take part in more and more extreme luxury vacations.

These trips aren’t about comfort, six-star all-inclusive meals or extra services – even if the target group isn’t that different. In recent years, especially since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the uber-rich have become increasingly interested in trips that boost their adrenaline levels and their egos at the same time.

After all, who else can say that in eight days, with many stops, he flew across the Atlantic Ocean in a helicopter, through the mountains of Antarctica or through one of the 8,000-meter peaks of the Himalayas? Or The Wrecks of the Titanic: This is the journey of the Titanic, nicknamed the submarine, on her last fatal voyage. We also reported extensively on the tragedy that resulted in the deaths of five people, and according to recent developments, Oceangate no longer organizes cruises to giant shipwrecks.

Boating can cause physical injury, emotional trauma and death

At the end of June, the company launched the submarine Titan, with an ominous name, with five people on board. However, the expedition aimed at approaching the wreckage of the Titanic ended in tragedy: an hour and a half after sinking into the sea, they lost contact with their support ship, and then how the whole world could see the last hope. The Titan’s passengers were found alive.

Authorities announced a few days later that they had found the wreckage of a ship believed to have exploded under the sea. According to some sources, human remains may be found at the site of the tragedy, and the US Coast Guard began investigating the Titan’s case.

OceanGate, a tour operator, has been organizing tours of the Titanic wreck for two years. Equipped with state-of-the-art light and sonar navigation systems, internal and external 4K cameras, the submarine provided never-before-seen images of the sunken giant ship. But as we reported, the Titan had technical issues, whether it was the reliability of the $50 controller, communication with the support ship, or its experimental design.

The diving vessel then reportedly exploded while diving off the coast of Newfoundland – Photo: Oceangate Expeditions / Reuters

Not to mention that not many people could afford a trip to the bottom of the sea: a trip costs 250,000 dollars per passenger, which is approximately 85 million HUF. Therefore, the participants were allowed to spend eight hours in a 2x2x6 meter cabin without seats, and were made to sign a statement stating that the Titan was “not approved or certified by any regulatory body, and the ship is not permitted.” May cause physical injury, disability, emotional distress or death.”

The question may arise in every sane person: Who deserves such a journey marked throughout with the risk of death?

When the North Pole is also smafu

“Whoever boarded that ship had no illusions that it was safe. This is also part of attraction: a [Titanic] Its decay is astonishingly inaccessible, dangerous to approach and deeply embedded in our mythology. Besides, very few followed him.

Jules Mountain says to Wired. The British entrepreneur often goes on extreme tours – in one case, for example, he crossed from one side of the Atlantic Ocean to the other by helicopter. During the eight-day journey of more than 6,400 kilometers, he had to stop in the frozen wastelands of northern Canada, Greenland and Iceland to refuel the helicopter, which could travel about 560 kilometers on one tank. According to Mountain, he embarked on the tour when it became clear at a certain point that he would need to refuel the plane to survive.

“My previous goal was to reach the North Pole, but that was too easy. It didn’t seem dangerous enough since they could leave at any time. However, in this challenge, even engine failure is dangerous because no one can save you from the remote glaciers and forests. You are very much alive. It gives you an adrenaline rush when you feel it,” says Mountain.

Extreme tourism is not a huge industry, but it is growing rapidly: in recent years, more and more companies have been created to cater to the desires of super-rich adventurers. Carl Shepherd, founder of Insider Expeditions to the skift He spoke of how their high-end clients are always looking for something special for themselves “that no one has done before.” They easily spend $100,000 (34 million forints) for a South Pole adventure or $450,000 (152 million forints) for a space tour to explore the Milky Way.

Incidentally, the articles do not mention the environmental impact of the tours, however, as we have reported, for example in the case of organized tours to the Himalayas, there is a lot of waste in the tours. Become an industry. Basically unprepared climbers aiming for Mount Everest, for example, often leave behind part of their equipment, tents and empty oxygen bottles – and the environment at base camp, according to reports, almost resembles a landfill.

Comers want to suffer at the end

In the case of such tours, the work of the operators is not without risk. According to Seattle climber and tour operator Garrett Madison An average of 1 percent of participants do not survive tours of Mount Everest – This is the highest fatality rate compared to recent US military conflicts.

“Climbing the mountain and taking risks makes it all the more attractive”

Madison says of the tour.

According to Shepard, Insider Experience organizes 30 extreme trips a year for its clients Equivalent to “Life’s Potent Potion”.: “For those who have already earned enough money in their lives, such experiences are the new and most valuable currency. Time is the most important asset of human beings. They want more and more unique experiences that allow them to enjoy everything possible. We want to give this addiction to customers. That is what is really special.”

Tourists and scientists work as a museum at Base Y, established in 1950 by the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT) on Horseshoe Island, Antarctica on February 26, 2023 – Photo: Sebnem Kozkun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Boston Consulting Group writes that it has been following the evolution of the “experiential luxury goods” market and its exponential growth since 2013. Curbed on. In particular, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has led to an explosion in the new industry, with demand for these growing by 70 percent in recent years, according to experts. And according to Garrett Madison They mainly applied after covid More and more people are joining trips:

“Last year, one customer paid $200,000 for an entire trip to Mount Vinson in Antarctica. It’s the latest trend: billionaires are organizing their own adventures with their friends, flying to the South Pole on private jets.

Despite the high prices, however, the trips are nowhere near luxurious: On Madison’s $75,000 Everest tour, even a hot shower is an amenity. That is important: “People who come on my adventures want to suffer a little at the end — that’s how they feel truly alive. Otherwise, they’d be staying somewhere in the five-star Four Seasons.

The high price also includes security costs: Madison’s company provides expert guides and logistical know-how for tours, and in addition to Western experts, local Sherpas help along with wealthy adventurers. In addition, they are always provided with supplemental oxygen, good quality food and in constant contact with researchers.

Without risk, everyone would do this

“Happiness is usually defined by pleasure and purpose, and is often about buying material goods or giving to charity. Over time, the redistribution of goods can still serve as a goal, but achieving pleasure becomes more and more difficult,” he explained. to Wired Grace Lorden is Associate Professor of Behavioral Science at the London School of Economics. According to Lordon, more and more people are seeking pleasure instead of luxuries on life-threatening journeys – and ego plays a big role in this.

“Today, luxury goods are accessible to the masses. We all love great stories to tell at dinner parties. In this way, entrepreneurs with a great tolerance for risks increasingly want experiences that very few have had before. After building a big company, they want to deliver similar extraordinary performance in their personal lives. .

He built his fortune through multi-billion dollar digital transactions – and with one of these trips, they can finally experience the limits of their physical endurance in deadly dangerous stunts.

“The target group is mainly men in their fifties and sixties who want to enjoy themselves. They want to climb the Kumbu glacier or the North Ridge of Everest’s death zone – rather than watch their wealth grow from behind a desk. The closer you feel to death, the more alive you feel,” says Garrett. Madison.

Tragedy of Titan points out that extreme luxury travel also carries the risk of death. But according to Jules Mountain, this is precisely the appeal of expeditions: “These challenges always involve risk. Otherwise, everyone would be doing it.