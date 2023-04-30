The Super Mario Bros. movie continues to be released. entire on Twitter

It’s a long standing belief here at the edge That copyright law is the only real law on the internet, because it is the only speech regulation that most people accept on most platforms. (at least in the US).

Post something that grossly infringes someone else’s copyright, and most platforms will start taking action to remove it, because they’re protected from liability under the DMCA if they take action in a reasonable amount of time when requested. And the way DMCA affects user behavior on platforms is well known: we’ve been writing about “no copyright intent” for over a decade now. There are many, many people who know how it works.

Anyway, Elon Musk wasn’t one of them, and he also fired the vast majority of Twitter’s Trust, Safety, and Compliance teams while simultaneously increasing the length of videos you can post to Twitter, so now you can watch Super Mario Bros. A film on his platform that is slowly decomposing. One version of the movie has been playing since April 28 and has amassed… 9.3 million views as of publication.

A lot of those views came from this tweet, which has 8.5 million views.

You can also find Avatar: Water Road On Twitter this way. Hey, why do you think the previous management at Twitter never enabled 60-minute uploads before?