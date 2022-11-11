The study showed that the world has nine years to avoid catastrophic global warming

Comment on this story Suspension

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – Countries will likely burn off their remaining carbon budget in less than a decade if they do not significantly reduce greenhouse gas pollution, New study appearscausing the world to exceed a critical warming threshold and cause catastrophic climate impacts. But the new gas projects – launched in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its consequences global energy crisis It will consume 10 percent of the remaining carbon budget, making it impossible for countries to meet the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to another report released on Wednesday.

The Global Carbon Budget, an annual assessment of how well the world can afford emissions to stay within warming targets, found that greenhouse gas pollution will reach a record level this year, with much of the growth coming from a 1 percent increase in carbon. Dioxide from burning fossil fuels. Emissions increased in both the United States and India compared to last year, while China and the European Union are likely to report slight decreases, according to the report.

For a chance of keeping global temperature rise within 1.5°C, humanity could emit no more than 380 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent over the coming decades — an amount equal to about nine years of current emissions, the report says. Avoiding global warming beyond 1.5°C will require emissions reductions of about 1.4 billion tons per year, compared to the amount of emissions reduced in 2020 as a result of the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But even as scientists warn of the world’s dangerous path, leaders here at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, have called for the use of natural gas as a “transition fuel” that would facilitate the world’s shift from fossil energy to renewables. At least four new gas projects have been reported or announced in the past 10 days, with several African countries pledging to expand export capacity and supply more fuel to Europe. Representatives from both Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, host of next year’s climate conference, made it clear that they view COP27 as an opportunity to promote gas.

This rhetoric alarmed scientists and activists, who said expanding natural gas production could harm vulnerable communities and push the planet toward a hotter, darker future. See also The War Between Russia and Ukraine: Live Updates - The New York Times

“Gas is not a low-carbon energy source,” said Julia Bongratz, a climate scientist at the University of Munich and author of the Global Carbon Budget report released on Friday.

It is still technically possible for the world to avoid a temperature rise beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius, Bongratz said. What scientists say There is a need to avoid catastrophic extreme weather, rampant hunger, disease and the collapse of the ecosystems on which humanity depends.

But if fossil fuel use doesn’t drop dramatically, “in a few years, we won’t be able to say that’s possible,” Bongras said. “And then we have to look back and say we could have done it and we didn’t. How do we explain that to our kids?”

However, activists say they are also encouraged by other countries’ increasing willingness to embrace the phase-out of fossil fuels. This week, the Pacific island of Tuvalu joined Vanuatu in calling for a treaty to stop the spread of fossil fuels. Kenyan President William Ruto has announced that his country will not develop its hydrocarbon reserves but only invest in clean energy. Norway’s state-owned energy company on Thursday suspended plans to develop a new oil field in the Arctic.

The gas study by the research group Climate Action Tracker shows that the planned projects will more than double the world’s current LNG capacity, generating nearly 47 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent between now and 2050.

According to the Energy Information Administration, burning gas for energy emits about half as much carbon dioxide as burning coal. But liquefaction of natural gas for transportation and other parts of the gas production process can do so methane leakIt is a particularly potent greenhouse gas.

The study said the planned expansion goes beyond what is needed to replace Russia’s intermittent fuel supplies. It contradicts the findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the International Energy Agency that there can be no new development of gas, oil and coal if humanity is to prevent dangerous warming above 1.5°C.

“The world appears to have overreached in its efforts to respond to the energy crisis,” said climate scientist Bill Hare, founder of Climate Action Analytics partner organization Climate Action Tracker and author of the report. See also China's Covid testing strategy is under pressure

The only way to bring these projects into line with the 1.5C target, Hare said, is for them to be closed before the end of their useful lives, creating the risk of turning billions of dollars of facilities into “stranded assets.”

Both reports contradict the way fossil fuels – especially natural gas – were discussed at COP27.

Nations made history at last year’s conference when They agreed On the need to phase out coal and fossil fuels – the first time an explicit reference to the main drivers of warming was included in Text of the COP decision. On the sidelines of that conference, a group of more than 20 countries pledged to halt public investment in offshore fossil fuel projects by the end of this year. But some of those same countries are now backing down amid a frantic search for alternatives to Russian gas.

This week, the President of the United Arab Emirates and upcoming COP host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told leaders that the UAE will do so continue to present Oil and gas “as long as the world needs”. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called brief increase In the production of fossil fuels, saying “without energy security there is no energy transition.” Tanzanian Energy Minister Jan Makamba has announced a new $40 billion LNG export project. And although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has publicly said “there should be no global fossil fuel renaissance”, his country has also encouraged countries such as Algeria and Senegal to expand their gas production.

Meanwhile, an analysis of conference attendees by advocacy group Global Witness has found a sharp rise in the number of fossil fuel industry representatives since last year’s COP. On Thursday, the group said about 200 people connected to oil, gas and coal were included in the countries’ delegations, and another 236 are here with other trade groups and NGOs.

“I am really worried,” said Lauren Chibunda, a Zimbabwean environmental sanitation activist who co-facilitated a coalition of advocacy groups called No Gas Africa. “This is supposed to be a space to discuss climate solutions, but instead it is being used to power fossil fuels.” See also Experts say the Russian people may not be able to withstand the 'economic blockade'

She said African countries are among the most vulnerable to climate change, and they cannot build new fossil fuel infrastructure that will continue to warm the planet. Local communities have also suffered from gas projects that displace residents and cause air pollution.

Chibunda added that the justification by European leaders that new gas projects are a short-term solution to the energy crisis is empty, given that about 600 million people in Africa do not have access to electricity.

“Isn’t this a crisis?” She asked.

Catherine Abreu, director of the nonprofit Destination Zero, which advocates for an end to fossil fuel use, said the pressure on gas was intertwined with another issue dominating discussions in Sharm el-Sheikh: developing nations’ demand for more financial support from rich nations. Because it deals with the consequences of climate change.

Developing nations’ quest for loss and damage financing, through which large emitters will pay for irreversible climate damage like the recent floods in Pakistan, faces an uphill battle amid skepticism from the United States and other industrialized nations.

Meanwhile, rich nations are yet to deliver on their belated $100 billion promise to help vulnerable regions reduce emissions and adapt to warming already underway. According to the Climate Action Tracker, which also ranks countries’ pledges of climate finance, the financing promises of each rich country are insufficient.

“There is an urgent need to invest in this region, and the only type of investment available is oil and gas,” Abreu said.

The tension was on display at a meeting of African leaders Tuesday, where African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina declared that “Africa needs gas” for development.

“We want to make sure we get electricity,” he said, as the room erupted to applause. “We do not want to become the museum of poverty in the world.”

Bongratz, one of the authors of the Global Carbon Budget Report, hoped the findings would inform negotiators as the high-stakes, highly technical part of the climate conference begins.