The study provides a new twist in how early humans evolved

Scientists have revealed a surprisingly complex origin for our species, rejecting the long-held argument that modern humans originated from a single place in Africa during a single time period.

By analyzing the genomes of 290 surviving individuals, the researchers concluded that modern humans are descended from at least two groups that co-existed in Africa for a million years before merging in several independent events across the continent. The results were published on Wednesday nature.

“There is no single place of birth,” said Eleanor Skari, an evolutionary archaeologist at the Max Planck Institute for Geoarchaeology in Jena, Germany, who was not involved in the new study. “It really puts a nail in the coffin of that idea.”

Paleoanthropologists and geneticists have found evidence that points to Africa as the origin of our species. The oldest fossils that may belong to modern humans, dating back up to 300,000 years ago, were discovered there. So were the oldest stone tools that our ancestors used.