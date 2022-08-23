August 23, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The study claims that the sun will devour Mercury, Venus and Earth, and explains how

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read

Recent research reports that the sun has reached its middle age.

The sun is the source of life on earth. It radiates light and heat, or solar energy, which makes it possible for various species to thrive on Earth. But what will happen when the giant star spends all its fuel? This is the subject of a study conducted by a group of scholars and Submitted to The Astrophysical Journal. In the newspaper, scientists said that five billion years from now, the Sun will lose all its life-giving powers and become a red giant.

Giving details of the chaos that will follow, the researchers said our home, the Earth, will face a shameful end. They claimed that the sun would devour Mercury, Venus, and possibly Earth.

Researchers conducted 3D hydrodynamic simulations to understand a range of outcomes after a planet is swallowed up by a Sun-like star. They said the results depend on the size of the swallowed object and the stage of the star’s evolution.

The researchers explained that the process of “planetary ingestion” is common in the life cycle of stellar systems.

“As for the state of the Earth, I think it’s unclear whether it would swallow or not, but it would certainly be impossible to live on,” said Ricardo Yarza, a graduate student in astronomy at the University of California. The New York Times.

In the red giant phase, when the Sun loses hydrogen, its boundaries will expand hundreds of times.

The latest research predicts several other outcomes: the sinking planet could be pushed into a new and tighter orbit, and others could help create a new world.

See also  NASA spots giant debris cloud created by collision of celestial bodies

Earlier this month, the European Space Agency (ESA) released research results which claimed that the Sun had reached its middle age, estimated at 4.57 billion years. She also said the Sun appears to be going through a midlife crisis, with frequent solar flares, coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and solar storms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Have you seen it before? Space can be scary with sound than without it

9 hours ago Izer
2 min read

NASA says Artemis I will go to launch to the moon and back

17 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Research shows that dogs tear up when reunited with their owners

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

His life as a motorcyclist was seconds away when the train arrived

54 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Twitter, Zoom, Palo Alto Networks, Macy’s, and more

55 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Meghan Markle on Serena Williams comparisons: ‘I’m not from Compton’

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

The study claims that the sun will devour Mercury, Venus and Earth, and explains how

1 hour ago Izer