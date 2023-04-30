The Steelers agree to terms with unoccupied free agents

After completing the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers agreed to terms with seven undrafted rookie agents.

Wide Receptionist/Returner Jordan Baird – San Diego State

Trevor Downing Center – Iowa State

Quarterback Tanner Morgan – Minnesota

Defensive end James Nyamwaya – Merrimack

Linebacker David Perales – Fresno State

Defender Monty Pottebaum – Iowa

Kicker PT Potter – Clemson

More on undrafted rookie free agents:

Receiver/return specialist Jordan Bird comes to the Steelers from San Diego State where he played 58 games. He had 47 career receptions for 219 yards and 1 touchdown. He carried the ball 275 times for 1,353 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2022, he had 102 carries for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He was a running back specialist for the Aztecs and was named first team All-Mountain West at both kick return and punt return by the league’s coaches and media, the first Aztec ever to be selected at both positions in 2022. He scored a goal. Three touchdowns on kick returns and one on a punt return in his career.

Center Trevor Downing transferred to Iowa State in 2022 and started all 12 games. Downing was a second-team All-Big 12 selection as the anchor on an offensive line that averaged 369.8 yards per game and 261.8 yards per game, third best in in school history. He started 38 games during his college career, including 12 at right guard in 2021 when he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors. He made his first career start at center in the Cheez-It Bowl against Clemson. See also Warriors points against Celtics, quick points: Stephen Curry leads Golden State to fourth NBA title in eight years