The Steelers agree to terms with unoccupied free agents

After completing the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers agreed to terms with seven undrafted rookie agents.
Wide Receptionist/Returner Jordan Baird – San Diego State
Trevor Downing Center – Iowa State
Quarterback Tanner Morgan – Minnesota
Defensive end James Nyamwaya – Merrimack
Linebacker David Perales – Fresno State
Defender Monty Pottebaum – Iowa
Kicker PT Potter – Clemson
More on undrafted rookie free agents:
Receiver/return specialist Jordan Bird comes to the Steelers from San Diego State where he played 58 games. He had 47 career receptions for 219 yards and 1 touchdown. He carried the ball 275 times for 1,353 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2022, he had 102 carries for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He was a running back specialist for the Aztecs and was named first team All-Mountain West at both kick return and punt return by the league’s coaches and media, the first Aztec ever to be selected at both positions in 2022. He scored a goal. Three touchdowns on kick returns and one on a punt return in his career.
Center Trevor Downing transferred to Iowa State in 2022 and started all 12 games. Downing was a second-team All-Big 12 selection as the anchor on an offensive line that averaged 369.8 yards per game and 261.8 yards per game, third best in in school history. He started 38 games during his college career, including 12 at right guard in 2021 when he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors. He made his first career start at center in the Cheez-It Bowl against Clemson.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan played at Minnesota where he set several school records, including season records for most passing yards with 3,253 (2019), touchdown passes with 30 (2019) and passing yards per game with 250.2 (2019). He played his final season in the East-West Shrine Bowl, the Hula Bowl, and was a Wuerffel Trophy finalist. He won 33 games for the Golden Gophers, completing 661 of 1,063 pass attempts for 9,454 yards and 65 touchdowns.
