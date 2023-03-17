The state of the stock market amid the banking crisis

Stocks fell on Friday, suggesting that investors have little confidence that the banking crisis has run its course despite moves to shore up ailing lenders with tens of billions of dollars in injections.

Several bank stocks have resumed their stunning decline, erasing Thursday’s gains that provided a brief moment of calm during a turbulent week. First Republic, the beleaguered regional lender, lost a third of its already plummeting value on Friday alone. The S&P 500 stock index fell about 1.1 percent – the worst trading day of the week.

President Biden asked Congress on Friday to give financial regulators sweeping new powers to punish CEOs of failed lenders. The day before, data showed that banks in the United States borrowed record amounts from the Federal Reserve this week to meet short-term needs, another sign of acute stresses in the financial system.

The crisis began last week when customers of a Silicon Valley bank began asking for deposits because they were worried about losses the lender was taking on some investments. The run for deposits was too much, and the regulators took over the SVB.