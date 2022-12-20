The Stardew Valley creator has a “big, ambitious vision” for the next game, Haunted Chocolatier

Eric Baron — the creator of Stardew Valley, better known as ConcernedApe — went into more detail about his upcoming game, Haunted Chocolatier.

The haunted chocolate maker is still a long way off, but Eric Barron – creator of Stardew Valley, is one The best games on Game Pass He discussed his upcoming game in more detail, stating that he has a “big and ambitious vision” for the game.

We know from the game’s first trailer that the Haunted Chocolatier’s gameplay episode will feature gathering ingredients and running a shop and that it will have a more focus on combat, but now Barone has shared some additional details. speak to ScreenRant About both Haunted Chocolatier and his collaboration with the Alvays for a music video, Barone said Haunted Chocolatier “is going really well, but it’s a big game. I have a big, ambitious vision for it. It’s a little scary, the amount of work it’s going to be. But Stardew Valley took I’m four and a half years old; I’ve been working at Haunted Chocolatier for about a year and a half or maybe two now. I announced it a little over a year ago, but it’s going to be a while. But I think it’s going well. So far. There’s a lot of good stuff. Until now “.

Baron discusses his decision to take up combat as a feature in Haunted Chocolatier, “When I was in the early stages of Haunted Chocolatier, I was playing a bunch of Diablo II. Getting the loot and seeing your numbers go up in the stats? I love that stuff. I feel like a lot of Stardew Valley players don’t. They love it, but I have to do what I think is fun. And I think that’s going to shine in the game, if I’m excited about it.” He adds that he was playing Stardew Valley around the same time, and that “the combat there is primitive and kind of raw. It’s very simple, so I thought, ‘What if I make a game that’s like Stardew Valley Mines, but fully crystallized and does really well?'” All the bells and whistles I’d like, in a game that has combat but also exploration and resource gathering.”

The haunted chocolatier will set us out to magical worlds to collect ingredients before taking them back to our castle to make chocolates to sell in our shop. “I think the core of the game is actually collecting ingredients; that’s the biggest part of the game. The shop is more passive, but the idea is that you can run the shop yourself so you start getting help from the ghosts,” Barron says. “So you automate all of that, and then you just give the shop the chocolate and design the shop.” The store will also have “a lot of features”, while the game in general will also have “a certain kind of sim element, like a game like Rollercoaster Tycoon or something where the customers have certain needs and wants and then if those wants are fulfilled and they are satisfied they may Your store’s rating starts to go up, which attracts more customers and there’s kind of a loop there.”

Baron continues, saying that with Haunted Chocolatier, “I want to show a different side of what I do. In some ways, making games and art is just a way for me to connect with people, or even get them to understand me. I want people to understand my thoughts, my ideas, and who I am. I feel like Stardew Valley is part of the way there, but it’s nowhere near the whole picture. There’s a lot I need to express, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Haunted Chocolatier still seems like a long way off, but we’ll be watching for any updates. What do you think of Barron’s comments on the haunted chocolate maker? Let us know in the comments!