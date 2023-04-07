April 7, 2023

The Star Wars series “The Acolyte” will hit Disney+ in 2024

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read

At Star Wars Celebration in London, Lucasfilm revealed a bunch of news, trailers, and more about the series’ upcoming several broadcasts, diverse It has been reported. It starts with a first look at the assistant It’s been shown to an ExCel Center audience (but not online yet) and a launch date window is sometime in 2024.

First revealed at Disney Investor Day 2020, the assistant It takes place in the era of the Supreme Republic of the Star Wars universe (100 years before the pre-franchise trilogy) during a period called the Golden Age of the Jedi. Cast includes Judy Turner SmithAnd The good place It stars Manny Jacinto, Daphne Keene, Rebecca Henderson, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The first look showed footage of a Jedi temple, fighting with Moss, a golden lightsaber, and footage of Jedis lighting their swords in unison. “This is about power and who is allowed to use it,” Motto wrote. The show is said to be a “mystery thriller” viewed from the Sith’s perspective, with the term “assistant” describing the Sith Lords’ soldiers, according to diverse.

Lucasfilm also revealed that the Ahsoka The series will premiere in August of 2023, and stars Rosario Dawson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead revealed a teaser trailer to the public (above), with Dawson chanting “something’s coming, something dark.”

In other news, creator Tony Gilroy also showed a trailer (also not online yet) and said that AndorThe second and final season of The ship’s crewSpielberg-esque series focusing on a group of rebellious children. The footage showed Jude Law as a Jedi, kids on speedsters and spaceships, and a villain from The Mandalorian.

See also

