The star-studded cast stuns in the trailer for the musical “The Color Purple.”

Manila, Philippines — Warner Brothers Pictures has released the trailer for the upcoming musical Violet On Tuesday 23 May.

Violet is a coming-of-age story about a young woman named Celie Harris, who went through many struggles as an African-American in the southern United States in the early 20th century. The movie is based on the 1982 Alice Walker novel.

A non-musical film version directed by Steven Spielberg was released to critical acclaim and box office success in 1985, and the musical version premiered on Broadway in 2005.



Play Video





Sally has played before American Idol 2004 winner and actress Fantasia Barrino, with Felicia Pearl Mpassy playing her younger counterpart. Singer Ciara plays her sister, Nettie, while the little MermaidHalle Bailey plays young Nettie.

Violet Also stars Taraji P. Henson, Daniel Brooks, Colman Domingo and Corey Hawkins. Among the cast is Filipino-American R&B singer HER, who will be making her feature film debut.

The film is directed by Blitz Bazawule and is the second film adaptation of Walker’s novel. The first film adaptation was released in 1985 and directed by Steven Spielberg. Oprah Winfrey, who starred in the 1985 version of Violetco-producing the new adaptation with Spielberg, Quincy Jones, and Scott Sanders.

According to Warner Brothers Pictures, the American version of Violet It is set on December 25, 2023, while the film will be released internationally from January 18, 2024. – With reporting from Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler.com