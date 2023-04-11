The spokeswoman for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is debilitating, and called the ambulance last week

Navalny complains of stomach pain, but he is not treated.

The team of the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, sounded the alarm that his health was seriously deteriorating in prison and that an ambulance was called for him last Friday night due to “severe stomach pains”.

Kira Yarmysh, a spokeswoman for Navalny, tweeted that Navalny lost 8 kilograms — about 18 pounds — in just 16 days while he was in solitary confinement. She said he was not receiving any treatment.

“When Alexei asks what he is ill with,” Yarmysh wrote, “the prison doctor mockingly replies that it’s just spring and everyone has an exacerbation of the disease.”

She wrote that they could not rule out that he might have been poisoned again to make his health slowly deteriorate.

She said he was repeatedly placed in solitary confinement for two weeks for several months. The last time he spent in solitary confinement was 13 times, according to Yarmesh.

“On Friday he was released from the punishment cell, but on Monday he was returned there for the thirteenth time,” she wrote. “One of the prison officers told Navalny that a provocation was being prepared against him.”

It also demanded international attention to this situation.

Evgenia Novozhinina/Reuters, File

Navalny’s lawyers made similar claims in the spring of 2021, saying he was in serious condition.

Navalny, who narrowly escaped a poisoning in August 2020, was sentenced to nine more years in prison in March 2022 on embezzlement and contempt of court charges. He was serving two and a half years in prison.

The United States and many other Western countries have denounced the accusations as politically motivated.

“We condemn the Russian authorities’ politically motivated conviction and sentencing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny on additional bogus charges to an additional nine years in a maximum security prison,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price. he said in a statement In March 2022. “This bizarre imprisonment is a continuation of the Kremlin’s years-long assault on Navalny and his movement for government transparency and accountability.

And he continued, “Of course, Navalny’s real crime in the eyes of the Kremlin is his work as an anti-corruption activist and opposition politician, which the Russian authorities described as “extremists” by the Russian authorities.

“Navalny,” a documentary about critic Vladimir Putin, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature last month.