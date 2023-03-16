March 16, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The SpaceX Dragon cargo ship arrives at the space station with NASA supplies

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read

A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule carrying more than 3 tons of supplies arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) Thursday morning (March 16).

The robotic dragon, which lifted off from Space Force Station Cape Canaveral in Florida on Tuesday night (March 14), arrived at the International Space Station Thursday at 7:31 a.m. EDT (1131 GMT), about 20 minutes ahead of schedule. After a smooth and quiet ride.

