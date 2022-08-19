August 19, 2022

The SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule leaves the space station on its return trip to Earth

The SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule lifted off from the International Space Station and began returning to Earth on Friday (August 19), setting the stage for the weekend.

uninhabited the Dragon supply ship not moored from International Space Station (ISS) at 11:05 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT) as both spacecraft sailed 259 miles over the South Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii. NASA officials said the spacecraft will return on Saturday (August 20).

