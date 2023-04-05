April 5, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The S&P and the Nasdaq are falling as weak private payroll data fuels recession fears

Izer 12 mins ago 3 min read
  • US private payrolls in March miss estimates
  • FedEx Reaches Consolidation of Operating Divisions
  • Indices are mixed: Dow Jones up 0.17%, S&P 0.15%, Nasdaq down 0.51%

(Reuters) – The Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq fell on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected private payroll data for March deepened concerns that the Federal Reserve’s rapid interest rate hike could tip the US economy into recession.

The US National Employment Report (ADP) showed that US private sector employment rose by 145,000 jobs last month, compared to economists’ expectations for an increase of 200,000 jobs, adding to recent signs of a slowing economy.

As concerns mount about the deteriorating economic outlook in the wake of the recent turmoil in the banking sector, market expectations have shifted in favor of the US central bank which is pressing the brakes to raise interest rates.

Traders’ bets on a pause by the Fed in May have risen to 60.8%, while odds of a 25 basis point rate hike have fallen to 39.2%, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool.

Major technology and growth stocks such as Meta Platforms Inc (META.O), Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) fell between 0.3% and 1.4% in early trade.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA.O) topped the S&P 500, down 2.2%, after Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) said the supercomputers it uses to train its AI models were faster and more power-efficient. from similar systems. From the chip maker.

Defensive stocks such as health care (.SPXHC), utilities (.SPLRCU) and consumer goods (.SPLRCS) were in the green among the major S&P 500 sectors.

See also  Exclusive: Geely plans to convert London's black cab maker into an electric powerhouse

Keeping Dow Jones afloat was a 3.2% gain at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) after the company’s $8.9 billion bid to settle talc-related lawsuits won the support of thousands of claimants, easing the burden on its plans to list the consumer health unit. Kinfu.

All eyes now turn to March Nonfarm Payrolls, the most comprehensive employment report, due out on Friday for more clues about the state of the labor market.

“The Street understands that with the ADP payrolls slowing … and the possibility that we will get a drop in the payroll numbers on Friday, the economy is already slowing and the Fed will only need to raise the rate again, if at all,” Sam said. Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

“But at the same time, I think investors are watching very closely to make sure we don’t fall into a deep recession.”

A report on non-manufacturing activity in March from the Institute for Supply Management is expected later on Wednesday.

At 9:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 57.17 points, or 0.17%, at 33,459.55, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 6.16 points, or 0.15%, at 4,094.44, and the Nasdaq . The Composite Index (.IXIC) fell 61.98 points, or 0.51%, to 12,064.35.

The benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC) are now on track for their first weekly decline in four in the holiday-shortening week.

FedEx Corp (FDX.N) rose 3.6% as the leading shipping company said it would consolidate its operational divisions into a single organization while ramping up efforts to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

See also  Asia-Pacific markets trade less; China keeps the LPR steady

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by 2.10 to 1 on the NYSE and 2.02 to 1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P posted four new highs in 52 weeks and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 85 new lows.

Additional reporting by Anika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Shonak Dasgupta

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Stocks zigzag as US jobs dry up, kiwi jumps on RBNZ surprise

8 hours ago Izer
3 min read

The Securities and Exchange Commission charges Frank founder Charlie Javis with defrauding JPMorgan Chase

16 hours ago Izer
2 min read

AMC, Virgin Orbit, Etsy, Boeing and more stock market movers

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

DNA testing ruled out that the Polish woman was Madeleine McCann

11 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

The S&P and the Nasdaq are falling as weak private payroll data fuels recession fears

12 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Bridesmaids sparked outrage after cutting their dresses during the reception

18 mins ago Muhammad
1 min read

SpaceX Falcon 9 Intelsat 40e (TEMPO)

25 mins ago Izer