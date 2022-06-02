June 2, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

The source says the Duke’s expected first-round pick, Trevor Kells, will retain the name in the NBA draft

Emet 1 hour ago 1 min read
Trevor Keeles He retains his name in the 2022 NBA draft and will give up his remaining eligibility at Duke, a source told ESPN Wednesday.

Keels had until 11:59 PM ET to withdraw his name from the NBA draft and retain his eligibility and go back to school, which he chose not to do.

The 6-foot-5 stone is expected to be ESPN’s 26th pick in the 2022 draft. He is one of the youngest players currently expected to be selected at just 18 years of age. Keels was named to the ACC’s All-Rookie Team after a solid new season at Duke that included 25 points in the season opener of the Champions Classic against Kentucky at Madison Square Garden. He finished strong with 19 points in the NCAA Finals 4 against North Carolina, coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last game.

A two-way goalkeeper with a sturdy frame and 6-7 wingspan, Keels is interesting to NBA teams because of the combination of durability, off-field intangibility, feel of the game, defensive versatility and passing creativity he shows. He showed a sense of the moment in some of Duke’s biggest games of the season, emerging to life as a shot-maker and finishing the ball in several defining moments despite his young age.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

