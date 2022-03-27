March 27, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft takes a closer look at the Sun

Izer 2 hours ago 2 min read
The Solar Orbiter spacecraft takes a closer look at the Sun

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft will approach the Sun on Saturday (March 26), and will pass about a third of the distance between the Sun and Earth. And we can expect some great new record-breaking photos to follow soon!

The daring European mission (with a contribution from NASA) will look at the sun From a distance of “only” 30 million miles (48.3 million km) on Saturday morning at 7:50 a.m. EDT (1150 GMT). In doing so, the probe is set to break its own previous record for the closest images of the Sun ever taken.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

The ultimate plans of the advanced cosmic cartographer

10 hours ago Izer
3 min read

The physicist claims that digital data can change the mass of the Earth by a tiny amount

18 hours ago Izer
5 min read

SpaceX’s private Ax-1 astronaut flight has been allowed to launch pending test of NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar rocket

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Fighting in Ukraine will lead to renewed fighting in the South Caucasus

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Elon Musk is seriously considering building a new social media platform

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Actor Sean Penn threatens to melt the Oscars in public – Deadline

2 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft takes a closer look at the Sun

2 hours ago Izer