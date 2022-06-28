June 28, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The smallest island in the world can have a home

Arzu 4 hours ago 1 min read

There is only one house and a small island with a tree on the border of USA and Canada. It was built by the owners as a holiday home, but it has become a tourist destination.

The name Just Room Enough Island is apt, as there is only one house on the 310-square-foot island. When the Cyceland family purchased the land in the 1950s, it did not even qualify as an island. In this part of the St. Lawrence River, in an archipelago called the Thousand Islands, three conditions must be met:

  • Must be greater than one square foot (0.093 square meters),

  • Should be above the water surface throughout the year.

  • And there must be at least one tree in it.

So the Seychelles family planted a tree next to their holiday home, so the land was declared an island, its original name being Hub Island.


At the time, they did not expect to plant a tree as a tourist attraction from their property. With this, they have won the title of the smallest inhabited island in the world, whether they like it or not, which certainly attracts tourists as well. The family later renamed the island to its current name – Odyssey Central writes.

Click the image below to view our gallery of the island!

Click on the image to the gallery!Source: Instagram / nathalielefebvre0777

See also  Economy: The Patriots will face EU sanctions allegedly for Grill and Putin's girlfriend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

World leaders have condemned the Kremensuk missile attack

12 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Symbol – Economy – NATO has put its military on standby like never before after the Cold War.

20 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Symbol – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Symbol News Summary for Monday

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

The smallest island in the world can have a home

4 hours ago Arzu
5 min read

Tucker Carlson inadvertently helped raise $14,000 for abortion rights

4 hours ago Izer
7 min read

Preliminary recap and feedback (27 June 2022): 20 years of not seeing

4 hours ago Muhammad
5 min read

Two critical genes have been identified for plants that colonized the Earth 470 million years ago

5 hours ago Izer