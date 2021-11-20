The shooting took place during a demonstration in the Netherlands

வெள்ளிக்கிழமை இரவு ரோட்டர்டாமில் தொற்றுநோய் கட்டுப்பாடு மீதான அடக்குமுறையின் மீது டச்சு பொலிசார் எச்சரிக்கை துப்பாக்கிச் சூடு நடத்தினர், அங்கு எதிர்ப்பாளர்கள் கார்களுக்கு தீ வைத்தனர் மற்றும் அதிகாரிகள் மீது கற்களை வீசினர்.

Police spokeswoman Patricia Wessels said:We fired warning shots because it was life threatening and there were direct attacks”. At least two people were injured, possibly as a result of warning shots, but they need to further investigate the exact cause, he said.

Hundreds have rallied against the government’s plans to allow indoor nightclubs to be accessed only by security card holders who prove they have been vaccinated or have already recovered from the infection. Those who have not been vaccinated, but have been tested negative for their virus, can get the card.

In Rotterdam, police declared a state of emergency, stopped public transport and deported people. Authorities said water cannons were stopped and cavalry police were ordered to disperse the crowd.

The Netherlands reintroduced some epidemiological controls for three weeks last weekend to reduce the re-emergence of corona virus infection, but daily infections have been at an all-time high since the outbreak began.

Videos posted on social media showed burnt police cars and people throwing firearms and stones at government officials.