The shark “rushed” at the little boy as he climbed onto a boat

An eight-year-old appears to have had a shockingly close call with a shark while boarding a boat again after spearfishing.

In a viral TikTok video – which some on social media have questioned – a man asks the boy, Manny, what he brought from the ocean after fishing around Lady Musgrave Island, in the middle of the Queensland coast.

Manny, who is holding a ladder at the back of the boat, lifts a large fish onto the diving platform from and starts talking about a shark.

Young spear fisherman Manny raises his fish on the diving platform behind the boat

Then suddenly the shark appears, lunging to get the fish out of Manny’s hands, but ends up in thin air with its head hitting the boy.

According to the video maker, Mane was unharmed from the close encounter.

“I felt like I had a little bit of pain in the chest, but that’s it,” said Mane. Nine news.

Asked if the indiscriminate attack would prevent him from diving, Mane said, “I’ll go back inside.”

Not everyone was convinced the video was legitimate.

Just moments after the fish is taken onto the boat, a shark appears out of nowhere to lunge at Manny

One skeptic wrote in the comments: “Looks like the shark is dead and someone pushed it on top of the baby.”

A sequel to the video shows Manny showing off a fish he has chased away, though it looks different from the one he had previously thrown onto the boat.

Certainly if he had any ill effects from the shark encounter, Manny doesn’t show them as he lifts a large fish with a wide grin.

Despite what turns out to be an intense face-to-face confrontation with Predator Manny, he remains unharmed

However, the video maker wasn’t overly impressed.

“Nonsense, the cruel test fish in the ocean, why did you even shoot it?” the man asks.

‘Because it kept swimming at me, it wouldn’t stop, it was stupid to keep swimming at me like ‘come shoot me’, so I just shot it,” Mane replied.

“You will eat it yourself,” says the filmmaker.

He later revealed in his comments that the milkfish had been given to a local resident.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the maker of the video for further comment.