The seventh set of economic sanctions against Russia is already being prepared

In an interview with global news agency Reuters, he said the new penalty measures, which have just been finalized by the European Commission, Among other things, the import of Russian gold will be prohibited, and the list of dual-use items subject to the export ban, i.e. those that can be used for both military and civilian purposes, as well as the list of persons, will be expanded. Expanded subject to restrictions.

He said Brussels is expected to introduce new sanctions in the coming daysand member states can ratify them immediately.

“The real problem is adding energy carriers to the sanctions list, because the rule that punitive measures should have a greater impact on Russia should be observed than on the states that issue them,” Fiala underlined. He asserted:

According to him, it is impossible to include Russian gas in the list of economic sanctions.

“Because many countries need Russian gas, I think it should not be listed there,” he said.

The Czech Republic will hold the rotating presidency of the European Union from July 1. It is one of the countries that fully meets its gas needs from Russia.

Fiala stressed that the Czechs are doing everything they can to reduce their energy dependence on Russia, but – as he put it – “this won’t happen this winter”.

