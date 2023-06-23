The Serbs have signaled an army deployment if KFOR cannot handle the situation in Kosovo

Speaking at his extraordinary press conference on Friday, Serbian General Staff Chief Milan Mojcilovic said the Kosovo peacekeeping force, KFOR, which operates under the NATO High Command, cannot handle the situation in northern Kosovo and protect Serbs living there. The Serbian army will not hesitate to intervene, MTI reports.

According to Mojcilović, the Serbian people “have been subjected to terrible persecution by Albin Kurdi’s regime” and believe that they are being targeted only because they are Serbs and do not want to leave their homeland. “The terror of the Kurdish regime can no longer be tolerated,” he added, and spoke of the failure of the international community to fulfill its obligations when it did not protect local Serbs. As he said, knowing the facts, he told the head of KFOR that they demand urgent measures to protect the Serbian people in Kosovo, and this is their request to other international organizations as well.

In late April, local elections were held in several settlements in northern Kosovo, which were boycotted by the region’s substantial majority Serbs, and when new Albanian mayors elected with low turnout took office, violent riots erupted. outside. Hungarian KFOR soldiers were also injured, and several Kosovo Serbs were detained. By the way, Viktor Orban also recently demanded the trio’s release. Telex previously wrote here about why this case can be considered a failure of Hungarian foreign policy, and here we cover the background of the situation in the podcast.