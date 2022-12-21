The sequel to Eddie Falco’s “Avatar” that came out years ago flopped

While “Avatar” fans have waited more than a decade James Cameron To wrap up his sequel to the 2009 megahit, Eddie Falco thought he’d come up years ago – and failed.

The actor who plays a hardened general in “Avatar: Water RoadThis was revealed during a visit to The View last week.

“This second ‘Avatar’ — the one to come out — I shot, I think, four years ago,” Falco told the committee. And then I was busy, doing stuff, and then somebody mentioned ‘Avatar.’ I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and didn’t work very well,’ because I didn’t hear anything.”

“It happens,” she said, adding that she only recently learnedsymbol pictureThe sequel was finally hitting theaters. Her confusion wasn’t unjustified.

“Avatar 2Originally slated for 2014, long before Falco was cast in her exoskeleton-wearing role as General Ardmore, According to ScreenRant. Then it was determined to 20152016, 2017, 2018 and 2020. It finally hit theaters this past Friday — and to massive success.

Waterway has already grossed over $500 million worldwide. on deadline. Falco, best known for starring in HBO’s “the sopranosShe told the hosts of “The View” that she hadn’t seen the fictional scene yet — and had originally hoped to film one of the Na’vi aliens.

“Well, I wanted to be blue,” Falco told the committee. “I was excited—I was going to be blue and very tall. … I didn’t get any of that stuff. But I got this exoskeleton, and it was so cool. It’s all so out of the ordinary of anything I’ve ever done!” See also The Whale: Brendan Fraser receives 'round of applause' after Darren Aronofsky's premiere

Cameron recently told IndieWire He began writing all four sequels to 2009’s “Avatar” in 2013. Huge technical hurdles had to be overcome to properly capture the motion of the actors, underwater movie scenes, and bring the fictional planet of Pandora to life.