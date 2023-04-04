The Securities and Exchange Commission charges Frank founder Charlie Javis with defrauding JPMorgan Chase

Charlie Javis, the 31-year-old founder of the startup who was accused by JPMorgan Chase in a December lawsuit of lying to the bank as it prepared to take over its company, also now faces criminal charges.

On Tuesday, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York accuse her With fraud in wires, banks and securities. She said she “wrongfully and dramatically” exaggerated the number of clients that Frank, the now-defunct college financial planning firm, had in a plan to “fraudulently induce JPMorgan Chase to acquire” her startup for $175 million.

JPMorgan made similar accusations after acquiring Frank, which it claimed helps millions of students and families seek financial aid more easily.

Ms. Javis, a Miami Beach resident, was arrested Monday night at Newark Airport in New Jersey.

Three of the charges she faces each carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. A spokesperson said she denied the allegations. Her attorney Alex Spiro declined to comment, as did JPMorgan.