The SEC is accusing Binance of mishandling funds and lying to regulators

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, with mishandling customer funds and lying to US regulators and investors about its operations, in a sweeping case that has the potential to reshape the landscape of power and wealth within the cryptocurrency.

The lawsuit, filed by the SEC, was the second time this year that federal regulators have accused Binance of evading laws designed to protect investors in the United States. Regulators have long seen the exchange, which has said it generates $65 billion in average daily trading volume, as a key target in their quest to bring the crypto industry built around an overtly anti-government ethos into action.

In the 136-page complaint, the SEC said Binance mixed billions of dollars in customer funds and secretly sent them to a separate company, Merit Peak Limited, controlled by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.

The complaint also said that Binance misled investors about the adequacy of its systems for detecting and monitoring manipulative trading and about its efforts to restrict US users from trading on its international platform. US-based customers were only supposed to have access to an ostensibly separate company formed specifically to operate within the US, called Binance.US.