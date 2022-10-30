The search for homes in search of caves on Mars has already begun

The neighborhood is a wild card, and moving into it will be expensive. But subterranean caves are one of the best options for shelter when humans finally reach the Red Planet. These hollows that They are found in great numbers on Earth and the Moonare natural insulators against the harsh conditions of Mars.

in Offer this month At the American Geological Society’s Connections 2022 meeting in Denver, researchers identified nine leading candidates for caves worth exploring in the future. All of these caves seem to extend at least some distance underground, and are close to accessible landing sites for a lightweight rover.

These structures will provide a respite from the challenging Martian environment, said Nicole Bardaplias, a geologist at the University of Arizona. “Everything on the surface is exposed to harsh radiation, possible Meteorite or precise meteor bombardment There are also significant temperature fluctuations between day and night.”

To return to the most coveted real estate on Mars, Ms. Bardabelias and her colleagues consulted with Candidate Catalog for Global Mars Cave. This compendium, based on images collected by onboard instruments Mars Odyssey spacecraft and Mars reconnaissance vehicleIt stores more than 1,000 candidate caves and other strange-looking features on Mars. (Think of it as the first multiple Martian menu service.)