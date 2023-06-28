The scientist says that the expansion of the universe may be an illusion

Was Albert Einstein wrong about the cosmological constant?

Mirage expansion

A new theoretical physics study suggests the expansion of the universe may be an illusion – a controversial new mathematical model that could shed light on the nature of dark matter.

in meeting with live science about the Stadythat were published earlier this month in the journal Classical and quantitative gravityUniversity of Geneva theoretical physicist and author Lucas Lombriser said his new hypothesis throws a fresh look at the well-established theory of the accelerating expansion of the universe.

“In this business,” Lombreser said. live science via email, “We put on a new pair of glasses to look at the universe and its unsolved mysteries by performing a mathematical transformation of the physical laws that govern it.”

“I was surprised that the cosmological constant problem simply disappeared in this new perspective of the universe,” Lombreser said. live science.

Redshift, green light

Old hypotheses suggest that redshift—the stretching of wavelengths of light toward the red end of the color spectrum as an object moves away from the viewer—is an indicator of the expansion of the universe because distant galaxies have a higher redshift than those closer to us.

Recently, astrophysicists have hypothesized that the rate of global expansion is accelerating — a process referred to as the cosmological constant, or lambda.

lambda, like live science Notes, has been a problematic concept since it was first described by Albert Einstein over 100 years ago due to Notes do not match With the predictions of astrophysicists, leading them to propose new particles or forces to explain the discrepancy.

Speaking in theory

However, Lombrisser suggests that Einstein may have been right the first time before he came up with the cosmological constant when he argued that the universe is flat and static.

The astrophysicist suggests that it is the particles that change in mass, and are responsible for the difference in redshift – not the expansion of the universe.

When it comes to explaining dark matter, which is believed to make up 80% of the mass of the universe, but is not directly observable, Lumbizer’s study suggests that exotic matter could act like axion domainwhich is a hypothetical particle considered one of the top contenders of dark matter identity.

Fluctuations in this area may mean that “there is no need, in principle, for dark energy,” Lombrisser said live sciencereferring to the mysterious force that is pushing galaxies apart at an accelerating rate.

This theory may sound rather strange given how well established the expanding universe theory is, but vision How much trouble has the cosmological constant causedit might be worth considering.

