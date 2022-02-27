The science of arcs: What the NCAA Championship bracket looks like after a chaotic day when it lost six of its top seven seeded

I know you weren’t expecting a new slide on Sunday, but no one expected six of the top seven to lose either. The only team in the top seven to win beat one of the other six Baylor Export kansas He replaced Jayhawks on the top line of the bow. All six losing teams They were on the road at. Saturday.

other seed number 1, GonzagaAnd the Arizona And the Auburn He also lost, but only the rankings between these three changed. Sometimes, when everyone loses, no one loses. Al-Zajz still ranks first overall, but the Wildcats fell under the Tigers because they were the only team from this group to lose to a team not contending for a place in the arc. Arizona lost in Colorado 79-63.

This is the first time I can remember my four currently ranked number one losses on the same day or even the same weekend. I know it’s the first time Seven of the AP’s top 10 all lost on the same day.

Top seed brackets

what changed

The shuffle has already started on line No. 2, where Kentucky And the Bordeaux He dropped and was replaced by the Great Eastern Champion Providence And the current leader of the Big Ten Wisconsin. The Boilermakers and Badgers meet in Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday evening.

Villanova Jump to line 3 and Tennessee He climbed to the top of the fourth ranking, but is currently banned due to the fact that the two teams are directly ahead of Vols, Wildcats and Texas TechAll of them beat Tennessee. The selection committee chair, Tom Burnett, said last week, during the arc reveal, that it shows if teams are next to each other in the standings from 1 to 68, then the direct scores, if they exist, are likely to be a determining factor in the standings. of those difference.

Tennessee is also a bit behind due to the fact that their best home wins have come. The Vols didn’t have an away win against a team in the arc, though North Carolina He is the first team to come out. Tennessee beat Tar Heel on neutral court.

Near the bottom of the stand, you will find all the ACC teams after duke which are under consideration for the field. Notre Dame It is the highest seed of the group as seed number 9. Miami It is seed number 11, while Wake Forest Among the last teams in the arc.

Loss hurts Loyola

Loyola Chicago fell out of brackets after losing in Northern Iowa to end the regular season. The Ramblers finished the Panthers’ backs match at the Missouri Valley Conference and would be the No. 2 seed on Arch Madness.

MVC is one of 10 conferences that have already finished their regular seasons and will begin their conference sessions next week. The Southern Conference concludes its regular season today, and the Colonial on Monday.

I said on Friday that the daily updates for the arc will start on Monday. It started a day early, but from now on the arc will be updated daily, if there are changes