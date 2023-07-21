The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hinge has been revealed without a gap in the official teaser

Samsung will unveil its next-generation foldable phones during its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26. The company is already accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. Offer a $50 credit. However, before the launch, I started teasing the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with short videos on social media, and one of these videos confirms that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a hinge that has no gap.

Earlier this year, rumors swirled that Samsung would finally switch to a no-gap hinge for its upcoming foldable phones, just as other Chinese smartphone brands have done. However, some rumors recently claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 still have a small gap between the two fold halves when the phone is folded. However, this rumor turned out to be inaccurate. Short teaser video Posted by Samsung On Instagram and Twitter he reveals that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 folds completely, leaving no gap near the hinge.

As you can see in the video above, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 appears to have flat sides. There doesn’t seem to be any gap when folded completely, unlike the previous generation Galaxy Z series phones. This makes the phone look nicer and more resistant to dust and debris that can sometimes damage the hinge.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 gets a major design change, featuring a 3.4-inch cover display that allows users to use more detailed widgets, small apps, and a full screen keyboard to respond to messages. It’s rumored to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a larger 12MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP selfie camera, and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It can have stereo speakers and an IPX7 water resistance rating.

If you like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 5, you can Pre-order it from Samsung.com And get a $50 credit. You can use this to purchase accessories or take them off your final bill.