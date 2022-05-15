May 15, 2022

The “Salt Company Commitment to Price Match Sacrifice” is seeing a sharp rise in prices in some countries

Gamers who are tempted by – but not bought by – Ska Studios’ Salt and Sacrifice may be in for some shock today, as the price of the Soulslike 2D action game has skyrocketed in some regions on the PlayStation Store.

I’ve had to match local prices in Epic Games stores around the world — regardless of each country’s economy or the fact that the game has already launched — Sony’s prices have gone up completely for some, with places like Brazil seeing a 276 percent price hike (thanks, Tech Raptor).

In the UK, players will already see savings – the price here has dropped from £16 to £13 – and in Canada, it has jumped a bit from CA$22 to CA$27.


In Brazil, the price jumped from $38 to $105, and in India, it went from INR 450 to INR 1,331. This means that the game will cost around $20 worldwide, regardless of local economies.

“Some prices on EGS were originally set much lower than Sony, and we are obligated to match prices on all platforms,” developer Shane Lynch told the game community on its Discord server. “I can’t control individual country prices on Sony, so some of them have had to go up or down. Sorry.”

Salt and Sacrifice, Ska Studios’ 2D Soulslike Salt and Sanctuary follow-up is now available on PC via the Epic Games Store, PS4, and PS5.

As Matt summed up for us at the time, Salt and Sacrifice is a lot of repeats which made the original so good, with an exploratory side-scrolling platformer and calculated battles. It promises to be more than just a renewal of past glories, however, it does offer players – this time in the role of a select detective – a host of new features to experience, including an updated selection of classes: Highblade, Paladin, Assassin, Cleric, Dualist, Fighter, Ranger , and Sage.

