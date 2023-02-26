February 26, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The Ryugu asteroid is rich in particles that could be the building blocks of life

Izer 1 hour ago 3 min read

The asteroid Ryugu is rich in organic molecules that could serve as the building blocks of life. The discovery was made when scientists got their first look at a sample collected from the asteroid by the Hayabusa2 spacecraft.

Ryugu’s sample contains many so-called “prebiotic organic substances” including several types of amino acids that organisms use to build proteins that are essential for regulating chemical reactions and forming structures such as hair and muscles. These particles can also be created by various non-living processes, such as chemical reactions that can occur in asteroids.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Scientists have recorded brain waves from octopuses as they just live their lives: ScienceAlert

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

The Russian Soyuz spacecraft arrives at the space station

17 hours ago Izer
4 min read

Amsterdam’s train tunnels reveal surprising windows into the past

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

China gives arms to the Russians, the US threatens them behind closed doors

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Bitcoin may only need 4 weeks to reach $30,000 as the major monthly close approaches

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Madonna’s older brother Anthony Ciccone has passed away at the age of 66

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

The Ryugu asteroid is rich in particles that could be the building blocks of life

1 hour ago Izer