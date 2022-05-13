The Russo-Ukrainian War: What We Know on Day 79 of the Invasion | world News

Court in Kyiv You will hear the first war crimes trial from the invasion. Vadim Shesimarin, 21, commander of the Russian Kantemirovskaya Tank Division, is accused of shooting an unarmed 62-year-old man, who was on a bicycle and talking on his phone in the village of Chubakhivka, Sumy. Chesimarin “ordered the killing of a civilian so that he would not report them to the Ukrainian defenders,” prosecutors said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in Moscow that it would have to take “military-technical” steps if Helsinki applies to join NATO, After Finland’s President, Sauli Niinistö, and Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, said an application to join the military alliance should be submitted “without delay”. Sweden is expected to follow suit within days.

Russia can Gas supplies to Finland were cut off on Fridaya day after Finnish leaders announced they would apply to join NATO, according to reports.

Republican Senator Rand Paul Preventing the passage of 40 billion dollars Aid bill for Ukraine in the US Senate. Paul called for changes to be made, including having an inspector general to oversee how it was spent.

Michael Carpenter, US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), he said that “No less than several thousand Ukrainians” were sent to the so-called “nomination centers” in Russia They are subjected to “brutal interrogations”. Tens of thousands were evacuated to Russia or Russian-controlled territories. Carpenter said one survivor said “everyone was afraid to be taken to Donetsk,” where they could be the victim of “further investigation or murder.” See also Experts say the Russian people may not be able to withstand the 'economic blockade'

Urgent measures to break The Russian embargo on grain exports from the ports of Ukraine, Including by trying to open routes through Romania and the Baltic states is being discussed at a three-day meeting of Germany’s G7 foreign and agriculture ministers. Before the war, most of Ukraine’s food — enough to feed 400 million people — was exported through its seven ports on the Black Sea.

Ukraine said it did A logistics ship of the Russian Navy was damaged and set on fire in the Black Sea. Serhiy Prachuk, a spokesman for the Odessa Regional Military Administration in southern Ukraine, said Vsevolod Bobrov was near Snek Island. The Guardian was unable to independently verify the details and the Russian Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Irina Verychuk, said “very difficult negotiations” are underway so far The evacuation of 38 seriously wounded fighters from the besieged Azovstal iron factory In the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, opposite Russian prisoners of war. “We are working step by step,” he said. “We’ll exchange 38, then move on.”

The number of people who have They fled Ukraine to escape the Russian invasion, exceeding six million, The United Nations refugee agency said. Another eight million people have been displaced within Ukraine.

Nearly 100 children were killed in Ukraine in the month of April alone But the UN Children’s Fund said the actual numbers could be much higher. UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi has called for a halt to the bombing of Ukrainian schools, adding that one out of every six UNICEF-supported schools in eastern Ukraine has been “damaged or destroyed” as of last week. See also Four weeks of war hurt the Russian economy

EU leaders plan to Ukraine membership evaluation next month, According to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The United Nations Human Rights Council issued a resolution to investigate Alleged violations by Russian forces In parts of Ukraine previously under their control, with the aim of holding those responsible to account. The resolution was passed by a large majority, with 33 members voting in favor and two against – China and Eritrea. Twelve countries abstained from voting.