The Russo-Ukrainian War: What We Know on Day 74 of the Invasion | Ukraine

All women, children and the elderly have been evacuated from the besieged Mariupol Iron Factorysaid the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine. Irina Vereshuk said The current status of the humanitarian operation in Azovstal has been completed.

Several missiles hit the coastal city of Odessa in southern UkraineRegional administration spokesman Serhiy Prachuk said. And then strikes hit the city Earlier in the day, targets in the surrounding Odessa region were hit by four missiles. Brachuk said in televised comments, without giving further details about the new strikes.

Two Russian missiles hit sites near the Russian border in the Sumy region, northern Ukraine todaysaid the local governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi. A border guard was wounded – strikes on the municipalities of Myropilske and Khotin, Zhyvytskyi wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian government said it destroyed another Russian ship. Ministry of Defense He claimed that the Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 had hit the landing ship of Project Sirna, She tweets: “The traditional parade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet will take place on May 9 this year near Snake Island – at the bottom of the sea.” News agency She said she has analyzed satellite images that show the aftermath of the raid.

The conflict in Ukraine is taking “heavy losses” in some of Russia’s most capable unitsThe British Ministry of Defense said in its latest intelligence report. At least one T-90M tank, Russia’s most advanced tank, was destroyed during the fighting, The ministry added. “It will take significant time and costs for Russia to reconfigure its armed forces in the wake of this conflict,” the report said. See also The Ukrainian president said that missiles hit Kyiv during the visit of the Secretary-General of the United Nations

The United Nations Security Council issued its first statement on the war in Ukraine, but refrained from using the words “war,” “conflict,” or “invasion.” Instead, the statement “expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine.” He expressed his “strong support” for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in seeking a peaceful solution to the “discord”.

The World Health Organization has indicated that it is collecting evidence of possible war crimes by Russia. The World Health Organization’s director of emergencies, Mike Ryan, said the agency had already documented 200 attacks on hospitals and clinics in Ukraine that could violate international law.

Nearly 4 million Russians left the country in the first three months of this yearOfficial statistics published by the Russian Federal Security Service. Arrivals in the former Soviet Union saw a significant increase after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. It is unclear how many have since returned to their homeland.

Former US intelligence officers are advising their current successors to hang around and stop bragging about their role in Ukraine’s military successes. Two stories appeared in several days in the American press this week, Citing unnamed officials as saying that US intelligence was useful in targeting Russian generals on the battlefield and at home The flagship cruiser Moskva sank on the Black Sea.

Britain has pledged another 1.3 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) in military aid and aid to Ukraine. The new money will nearly double Britain’s previous spending commitments to Ukraine. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. “Putin’s brutal attack is not only causing untold destruction in Ukraine, it is threatening peace and security throughout Europe.” See also Ukraine requested military assistance. Here's how allies help

The latest US military aid package to Ukraine, which President Joe Biden announced on Friday, is worth $150 millionSecretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed. The latest batch of assistance includes 25,000 rounds of 155mm artillery as well as anti-artillery radars, jamming equipment, field equipment and spare parts. Washington’s military aid to Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion has brought about $3.8 billion, Blinken said.