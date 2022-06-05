The Russo-Ukrainian War: What We Know on Day 102 of the Invasion | Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said anti-aircraft forces in Moscow had shot down dozens of Ukrainian weapons and “crushed them like nuts.” in an interview broadcast on Saturday. According to Reuters, the Russian Information Agency, which initially cited the comments, quoted Putin in response to a question about weapons supplied by the United States by saying that Russia easily deals with such weapons and has already destroyed dozens of weapons.

But according to the Russian military, Some Ukrainian military units withdrew from Severodonetsk. “Some units of the Ukrainian army, which incurred heavy losses during the fighting for Severodonetsk, are withdrawing towards Lysekhansk,” the twin city of Severodonetsk, which is located on the other side of the river, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian forces managed to do this Russian forces repelled in heavy fighting in Sievierodonetsk Although Moscow “throws up all its might” to seize the main eastern city Ukrainian officials said on Saturday . In an interview broadcast online, the governor of the Luhansk region, Sergei Gaidai, said that the Russian army had captured most of Severodonetsk, but that Ukrainian forces were still pushing them back.

Several explosions occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. “Several explosions occurred in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi regions of the capital,” Klitschko wrote in the Telegram messaging application. “The services are already running on the site.” There were reports of smoke in the city after the explosions. Sirens had sounded earlier in most parts of Ukraine, including the Kyiv region.

Kyiv criticized French President Emmanuel Macron over By saying that it is important not to “humiliate Russia”. In response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted: “Calls to avoid Russia’s humiliation can only insult France and every other country that might call for it. Because it is Russia that is insulting itself. We are all better focused on how to put Russia in its place. This will bring Peace and save lives.”

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, said that Western sanctions will not have an impact on Russian oil exports. The Russian news agency TASS reported that Lavrov also expected a significant increase in the profits of energy shipments this year.

European Union The decision to extend sanctions against Russian billionaire Andrei Melnichenko to his wife is “irrational” A representative of the spouses said that she did not have Russian citizenship and did not reside in Russia. The European Union imposed sanctions on Melnichenko’s wife on Friday as part of the sixth round of sanctions against Russia for its war on Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that while it was impossible to predict when the war would end, “My optimistic forecast is that it is realistic to achieve this as early as this year.”Reuters quoted the Ministry of Defense as saying.

Negotiations with Russia will be resumed only after the arrival of new weapons from the West and the “strengthening” of Ukraine’s positionsaid David Arachhamia, a member of the Ukraine Negotiating Group with Russia. Another negotiator, Mikhailo Podolak, said there was no point in holding talks with Russia until Moscow’s forces were pushed back as far as possible toward Ukraine’s borders. See also Lebanon is holding its first parliamentary elections since the financial collapse and explosion

Ukrainian secret services are in contact with hundreds of fighters from the steel plants of Azovstal And Kiev is doing everything in its power to secure their release, according to Ukraine’s Interior Minister, Denis Monastirsky. Ukraine wants to return fighters in a prisoner exchange. However, some Russian officials said the troops could be tried or executed.

The US Embassy in Kyiv announced that the United States has expressed its support for international investigations into war crimes committed in Ukraine. “The embassy said on Twitter on Saturday that those responsible for war crimes – including direct perpetrators and those who ordered them – must face justice.

A famous monastery in eastern Ukraine, the Svyatohersk Lavra, caught fire after being bombed by Russia. The monastery belongs to the Moscow Patriarchate, which is run by Putin’s ally Patriarch Kirill. There were reports that four monks were killed as a result of the attack.